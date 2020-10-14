(PODCAST) Junior Mining Exclusive: (TSXV:KTO) K2 Gold CEO Steven Swatton Discusses Challenges of Mojave Drill Program

Toronto, October 14 2020 - Utilizing a Canadian helicopter and crew to eliminate risk of their helicopter being confiscated for California fire-fighting efforts, K2Gold Corporation (TSXV:KTO) (OTC: KTGDF) has begun a four-week drill program at its Mojave project in Inyo County in Southern California.

The drill program will span 16 holes and focus on two gold rich zones known as Dragonfly and Newmont, which collectively span a 4.5-kilometer strike length of known mineralization.

President & CEO Steven Swatton says that the weather is finally cooling, fires abating and his team is excited to move forward.

Swatton says the short delays were actually beneficial, as it gave him physical time on the ground to meet with local leaders and discuss the possibility of breathing new life (and jobs) into a historical California mining region which has gone dormant.



PLAY PODCAST NOW



For further information, please contact:

Alex Heath, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

604-354-2491

info@k2gold.com



About K2 Gold



K2 is a well-financed gold and silver exploration company with approximately $2.5M cash and projects in SW USA and the Yukon. In USA, the Company is represented by its 100% subsidiary, Mojave Precious Metals Inc. The Company is focused on the Mojave property in California, a 5,830 hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets. The location of Mojave enables the Company to have year-round news flow on multiple previously recognized surface gold targets that have been successfully drilled in the past by majors BHP and Newmont. Besides affording immediate drill targets based on the Company's soil data integrated with LiDAR and Worldview-3 data, the property also has undrilled locations with gold enriched historical trench results including one at the Dragonfly zone which recorded 4.2 g/t gold over 42.7m (BHP data). For more information visit www.k2gold.com.

To view the full-text "timely disclosure" version of this press release, click here





Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.