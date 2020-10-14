EnGold Welcomes Veteran Mining Executive Warner Uhl to Advisory Board

Vancouver, October 14, 2020 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold has added seasoned mining executive Warner Uhl, MBA, CRM, PMP, CSO to its advisory board. Warner Uhl's experience in mine and mill construction and commissioning through British Columbia and around the world will provide EnGold's management team with mission-critical advice and insight on the potential future development of the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Copper Gold Project in the Cariboo region of south-central BC.

"I am thrilled that Warner has offered to bring his considerable mining expertise to EnGold to help the team move the Lac La Hache Project forward," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "With two new resource calculations pending from SRK, and one maiden resource calculation in hand at Aurizon Gold, EnGold is hopeful that work on a preliminary economic analysis can get underway in 2021, so the timing of Warner's involvement is excellent."

About Warner Uhl

Warner Uhl, MBA, CRM, PMP, CSO is a project and risk management professional who brings resource development projects from inception to completion. He has managed mine permitting, engineering, construction, commissioning and operations teams always looking to optimize and reduce costs without impacting quality and safety. Warner has expertise in feasibility study reviews, trade off studies, and financial analysis. He has directed teams in the home office and in the field. Of note was completing the Mt. Milligan project on time and under budget with over 5 million man hours without a lost-time incident. Most recently he was the EPCM project director on the $2.0 Billion Iamgold Cote Project. He has First Nations expertise and understanding, having participated in over 20 First Nations JV's. Warner has consulted on numerous projects and identified ways of improving IRR and moving projects forward to operations. He has a solid industry reputation of identifying high potential projects and maximising their potential. He is also active in the community with BC Children's Hospital, Big Brothers, Thompson Rivers University and active on many industry committees.

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted incentive stock options to purchase 500,000 shares of EnGold for a period of three years.

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and failure to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding plans to raise financing for operations, future exploration programs and operation plans and anticipated timing for completion of the next tranche of the financing. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. EnGold disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65873