RT Minerals Corp. Commences Drilling on Link Catharine RLDZ Gold Property near Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, October 14, 2020 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that it has commenced drilling on the Link Catharine RLDZ Property (the "Property") located 25 km SSE of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The Property is a gold property comprised of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block within the Larder Lake Mining Division, Province of Ontario. Access to the Property is by vehicle on all weather and seasonal roads. The current phase of drilling will consist of up to 1000m of drilling to depths of up to 300m.

Gold mineralization occurs on the Property in zones of quartz veined iron and green fuchsitic carbonate altered rocks associated with the north-south Pacaud Fault and Deformation Zone. The Pacaud Fault and Deformation Zone are approximately 400 metres wide and run North-South for 2.5 kilometres on the Property. There are no mineral resources or mineral reserves within the Property boundaries.

A total of forty-seven diamond drill holes (totaling 6,956 metres) have been drilled on the Property by previous operators. Historical diamond drilling conducted by previous operators intersected gold mineralization with grades up to 7.07 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (Sudbury Contact Mines drilling 1993-94), 2.65 g/t Au over 33.62 metres (T. Link drilling 1999-2005), and 8.96 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (Golden Dawn Minerals drilling 2008-09) demonstrating significant gold mineralization within a favourable geologic setting. Geological data for the Property is summarized from the Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. NI 43-101 report by Stewart Jackson (2011) filed on SEDAR (September 30, 2011).

Strongly altered rocks favourable for gold exist on the Property in an approximately 400 metre wide by 2.5 kilometre long N-S trending deformation zone along the Pacaud Fault. Much of the deformation zone is covered by overburden and has not been drilled. The area that has been drilled has only been tested to shallow depths of less than 150m from surface.

The Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $200,000 cash, issuing 1,950,000 common shares and incurring $1,000,000 in work expenditures over a five year period as detailed in the Company's news release dated September 28, 2020. The option agreement was accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange as disclosed in their bulletin regarding same dated October 7, 2020.

Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. and approves the technical content of this news release.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". In addition to the Link Catherine RLDZ property option, the Company holds 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. The Norwalk property is contiguous to the south boundary of the Wawa Gold Project, held by Red Pine Exploration Inc. The Property is comprised of three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares. Several mineralized zones occur on the Property including the Norwalk Gold Mine (Au), the Fred C Shaft (Au), the Gananoque Vein (Au), the Barton Occurrence (Au, Fe) and the Red Quartz Carbonate Zone ("RQCZ") discovered by 2017 and 2018 drilling by the Company.

