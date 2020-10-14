Arizona Silver to Resume Drilling at Philadelphia Gold Silver Property and Two Additional Claims Added to the South, in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, October 14, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to report that drilling is set to resume at the Company's Philadelphia gold-silver project located in Mohave County, Arizona. A core drill rig is on site and the crew should return from break next week, while a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig will mobilize to site next week. The continued exploration drilling is focused on testing the down dip extensions of high grade gold-silver mineralization intersected in the most recent round of drilling announced on October 05, 2020. Click here to visit the Philadelphia webpage

A total of 10 holes are currently planned in this next round of drilling. The RC drill rig will drill pre-collar holes to within 100 feet of the target high grade vein, and the core rig will then re-enter these pre-collar holes to core through the targeted projection of the vein.

We are pleased to inform shareholders we have added 2 additional claims onto the southern end of our now 20 claims. Sampling is underway to follow up on earlier sampling that indicated the presence of anomalous gold and silver in association with the continuation of the Arabian fault and associated veining. Click here to view claims.

Arizona Silver's Vice President - Exploration, Greg Hahn, commented, "We are excited to continue drilling the main vein target down dip of the previously intersected high grade. The nearby Oatman gold deposits have a depth extent of between 700 and +1000 feet, and vein textures at Philadelphia indicate we have drilled only the very top of the boiling zone, so we have great expectations for drilling down the dip of the previously announced high-grade intercepts."

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring underexplored gold-silver properties in western Arizona and now Nevada. The Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona as time allows. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial eight exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property with carlin-type targets. Drilling there wil be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

