Alcoa Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results: Strong operating and safety performance with continued stability Executing well on strategic actions and initiatives, enhancing liquidity

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) today reported third quarter 2020 results that reflect improved pricing for alumina and aluminum, continued operational excellence during the pandemic, and a strong cash position.

Third Quarter Highlights

Generated $158 million in cash from operations; $84 million free cash flow

Set new production records for Alcoa operated mines and refineries

Grew cash balance to $1.74 billion, including the proceeds from a $750 million debt issuance

Realized an 11 percent sequential increase in sales volume of value-add products due to improving customer demand in the aluminum segment

On pace to deliver approximately $900 million in combined cash actions in 2020

Completed restart of ABI smelter in Bécancour, Québec and curtailment of Intalco smelter in Washington State

Continued progress in improving safety; managing health risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic; all production sites remain fully operational

Financial Results



M, except per share amounts 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Revenue $2,365 $2,148 $2,567 Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. $(49) $(197) $(221) Loss per share attributable to Alcoa Corp. $(0.26) $(1.06) $(1.19) Adjusted net loss $(218) $(4) $(82) Adjusted loss per share $(1.17) $(0.02) $(0.44) Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items $284 $185 $388

“Across all of our segments, we are delivering solid results and continuing to improve overall performance,” said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. “In the third quarter, we captured the gains from better pricing in alumina and aluminum, increased sales of value-add aluminum products, and realized a 54 percent sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA,” he continued. “We also boosted our Company’s liquidity, so we have even greater flexibility to execute on our strategy.”

“We are doing far more than simply maintaining stability – we are setting production records, driving productivity, reducing costs, and improving our balance sheet. All of this is aligned with our strategic priorities and is only possible because of the dedication of our people and the work to protect safety and health during these unprecedented times,” Harvey said.

Production records: In the third quarter of 2020, Alcoa set a year-to-date production record for Alcoa-operated bauxite mines and the Alumina segment surpassed its record rate (metric tons per day) for quarterly production, last set in the second quarter of 2020.

Shipments: In Alumina, third-party shipments increased approximately 6 percent sequentially, primarily due to the timing of shipments and higher overall production. In Aluminum, third-party shipment volume declined approximately 3 percent, primarily related to the curtailment of the Intalco smelter in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue: Higher aluminum and alumina prices coupled with higher alumina shipments in the third quarter helped drive a 10 percent sequential increase in revenue to $2.4 billion. The Company realized an 11 percent sequential increase in sales volume of value-add products, primarily due to improved demand from the automotive sector.

Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp.: Alcoa reported net loss of $49 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with net loss of $197 million, or $1.06 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. The sequential improvement is primarily attributed to higher aluminum and alumina prices in addition to lower restructuring-related charges in the quarter.

Adjusted net loss: Excluding the impact of special items of $169 million, adjusted net loss was $218 million, or $1.17 per share, a decline from the second quarter 2020 adjusted net loss of $4 million, or $0.02 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items: Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $284 million, a 54 percent sequential increase primarily attributed to higher aluminum prices.

Cash: Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $1.74 billion, which included $736 million in net proceeds from a July 2020 debt issuance. Debt as of September 30, 2020 was $2.5 billion and net debt was $804 million. Cash provided from operations was $158 million. Cash provided from financing activities was $692 million, primarily related to the debt issuance, and cash used for investing activities was $78 million. Free cash flow was $84 million.

Working capital: The Company reported 22 days working capital, a 2-day improvement sequentially, and an 8-day improvement year over year, primarily due to decreases in days of inventory on hand.

Strategic Actions and Initiatives

Alcoa continues to execute strategic actions to drive lower costs and sustainable profitability, including the review of its existing production capacities and non-core assets, and other cash preservation programs.

Restart complete at Aluminerie de Bécancour Inc. (ABI) smelter

In the third quarter of 2020, Alcoa completed the full restart of the ABI smelter, owned by Alcoa (74.95%) and Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. (25.05%), with a total annual capacity of 413,000 metric tons per year. The restart began on July 26, 2019 after completing a new labor agreement for the facility.

In the third quarter of 2020, Alcoa completed the full restart of the ABI smelter, owned by Alcoa (74.95%) and Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. (25.05%), with a total annual capacity of 413,000 metric tons per year. The restart began on July 26, 2019 after completing a new labor agreement for the facility. Intalco Works curtailment

In August of 2020, the Company completed the full curtailment of its 279,000-metric-ton Intalco smelter in Washington State. In 2020, the Company recorded cash-based restructuring charges of approximately $23 million (pre- and after-tax) associated with the curtailment, including employee severance and costs associated with termination of contracts.

In August of 2020, the Company completed the full curtailment of its 279,000-metric-ton Intalco smelter in Washington State. In 2020, the Company recorded cash-based restructuring charges of approximately $23 million (pre- and after-tax) associated with the curtailment, including employee severance and costs associated with termination of contracts. San Ciprián curtailment

On October 9, 2020, Alcoa announced that it will fully curtail the 228,000 metric tons of annual capacity at its San Ciprián aluminum smelter in Spain, with the curtailment expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021. The action follows an extensive consultation period with the workers representatives, which was completed in accordance with Spanish regulations. Associated with the curtailment, Alcoa expects restructuring charges of approximately $35 million to $40 million (pre- and after-tax), or $0.19 to $0.22 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 for employee-related costs, which are all cash-based charges expected to be paid primarily in the first half of 2021.

On October 9, 2020, Alcoa announced that it will fully curtail the 228,000 metric tons of annual capacity at its San Ciprián aluminum smelter in Spain, with the curtailment expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021. The action follows an extensive consultation period with the workers representatives, which was completed in accordance with Spanish regulations. Associated with the curtailment, Alcoa expects restructuring charges of approximately $35 million to $40 million (pre- and after-tax), or $0.19 to $0.22 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 for employee-related costs, which are all cash-based charges expected to be paid primarily in the first half of 2021. 2020 Programs

Earlier this year, Alcoa announced 2020 programs to drive leaner working capital and improved productivity. Year to date, the Company is on pace to meet its combined $175 million - $200 million full-year working capital reduction and productivity savings target.

Earlier this year, Alcoa announced 2020 programs to drive leaner working capital and improved productivity. Year to date, the Company is on pace to meet its combined $175 million - $200 million full-year working capital reduction and productivity savings target. COVID-19 Update

As a result of our comprehensive measures to protect employees, contractors and communities from risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, all of our global operations have maintained production without interruption, and the Company’s segments have not experienced any significant disruption in its supply sources. All locations have maintained comprehensive plans to mitigate the risks caused by the pandemic and continue to refine and update those plans based on specific conditions.



The Company continues to manage cash during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and is continuing to execute on programs to save or defer up to $380 million, including deferring to 2021 approximately $200 million of cash contributions to the Company’s U.S. pension plans as permitted under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Through the combination of the strategic actions, 2020 programs and COVID-19 response initiatives, Alcoa is on track to generate, save and defer a total of approximately $900 million in cash actions in 2020.

2020 Outlook

The Company’s 2020 shipment outlook for Bauxite and Aluminum remains unchanged from the prior full-year estimates. Total annual bauxite shipments are expected to range between 48.0 and 49.0 million dry metric tons. Aluminum shipments are expected to be between 2.9 and 3.0 million metric tons. The Company expects its 2020 shipment outlook for Alumina to improve by 0.2 million metric tons to between 13.8 to 13.9 million metric tons due to improved production levels.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Alcoa expects flat sequential quarterly results in the Bauxite segment. In the Alumina segment, the Company expects lower sequential quarterly results primarily from higher energy costs and a change in the mix of customer shipments. In the Aluminum segment, the Company expects a sequential decline with anticipated higher power costs in Europe, a full quarter of Section 232 tariffs, and higher maintenance and seasonal labor costs, partially offset by the positive impact of the Intalco curtailment for a full quarter.

The fourth quarter 2020 operational tax expense is expected to be significantly lower than 3Q and approximate $25 million based on recent pricing.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, and its magnitude and duration continue to be unknown. The uncertainty around its future impact on the Company’s business, financial condition, operating results, and cash flows could cause actual results to differ from this outlook.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corp. that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts concerning global demand growth for bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, and supply/demand balances; statements, projections or forecasts of future or targeted financial results or operating performance; statements about strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and statements about return of capital. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Alcoa Corp.’s perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) current and potential future impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy and our business, financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows; (b) material adverse changes in aluminum industry conditions, including global supply and demand conditions and fluctuations in London Metal Exchange-based prices and premiums, as applicable, for primary aluminum and other products, and fluctuations in indexed-based and spot prices for alumina; (c) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally and which may also affect Alcoa Corp.’s ability to obtain credit or financing upon acceptable terms or at all; (d) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Alcoa Corp.; (e) the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange and tax rates on costs and results; (f) increases in energy costs or uncertainty of energy supply; (g) declines in the discount rates used to measure pension liabilities or lower-than-expected investment returns on pension assets, or unfavorable changes in laws or regulations that govern pension plan funding; (h) the inability to achieve improvement in profitability and margins, cost savings, cash generation, revenue growth, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated from portfolio actions, operational and productivity improvements, cash sustainability, technology advancements, and other initiatives; (i) the inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring activities, facility closures, curtailments, restarts, expansions, or joint ventures; (j) political, economic, trade, legal, public health and safety, and regulatory risks in the countries in which Alcoa Corp. operates or sells products; (k) labor disputes and/or and work stoppages; (l) the outcome of contingencies, including legal and tax proceedings , government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation; (m) the impact of cyberattacks and potential information technology or data security breaches; and (n) the other risk factors discussed in Item 1A of Alcoa Corp.’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and other reports filed by Alcoa Corp. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Alcoa Corp. disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks described above and other risks in the market.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this release is derived from Alcoa Corp.’s consolidated financial information but is not presented in Alcoa Corp.’s financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under SEC regulations. Alcoa Corp. believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because such measures provide both additional information about the operating performance of Alcoa Corp. and insight on the ability of Alcoa Corp. to meet its financial obligations by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the impact of, among others, “special items” as defined by the Company, non-cash items in nature, and/or nonoperating expense or income items. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management’s rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

Alcoa Corp. and Subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Sales $ 2,365 $ 2,148 $ 2,567 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 2,038 1,932 2,120 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 47 44 66 Research and development expenses 6 5 7 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 161 152 184 Restructuring and other charges, net 5 37 185 Interest expense 41 32 30 Other expenses, net 45 51 27 Total costs and expenses 2,343 2,253 2,619 Income (loss) before income taxes 22 (105 ) (52 ) Provision for income taxes 42 45 95 Net loss (20 ) (150 ) (147 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 29 47 74 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. $ (49 ) $ (197 ) $ (221 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net loss $ (0.26 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.19 ) Average number of shares 185,923,106 185,917,932 185,566,202 Diluted: Net loss $ (0.26 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.19 ) Average number of shares 185,923,106 185,917,932 185,566,202

Alcoa Corp. and Subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Sales $ 6,894 $ 7,997 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 5,995 6,489 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 151 218 Research and development expenses 18 21 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 483 530 Restructuring and other charges, net 44 668 Interest expense 103 90 Other (income) expenses, net (36 ) 118 Total costs and expenses 6,758 8,134 Income (loss) before income taxes 136 (137 ) Provision for income taxes 167 361 Net loss (31 ) (498 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 135 324 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. $ (166 ) $ (822 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net loss $ (0.89 ) $ (4.43 ) Average number of shares 185,852,913 185,463,438 Diluted: Net loss $ (0.89 ) $ (4.43 ) Average number of shares 185,852,913 185,463,438 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 185,924,651 185,572,917

Alcoa Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in millions) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,736 $ 879 Receivables from customers 516 546 Other receivables 95 114 Inventories 1,398 1,644 Fair value of derivative instruments 11 59 Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1) 270 288 Total current assets 4,026 3,530 Properties, plants, and equipment 21,061 21,715 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization 13,811 13,799 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 7,250 7,916 Investments 1,034 1,113 Deferred income taxes 540 642 Fair value of derivative instruments 1 18 Other noncurrent assets 1,372 1,412 Total assets $ 14,223 $ 14,631 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 1,360 $ 1,484 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 408 413 Taxes, including income taxes 30 104 Fair value of derivative instruments 61 67 Other current liabilities 415 494 Long-term debt due within one year 2 1 Total current liabilities 2,276 2,563 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 2,538 1,799 Accrued pension benefits 1,566 1,505 Accrued other postretirement benefits 770 749 Asset retirement obligations 553 606 Environmental remediation 289 296 Fair value of derivative instruments 475 581 Noncurrent income taxes 244 276 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 493 370 Total liabilities 9,204 8,745 EQUITY Alcoa Corp. shareholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional capital 9,661 9,639 Accumulated deficit (721 ) (555 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,547 ) (4,974 ) Total Alcoa Corp. shareholders’ equity 3,395 4,112 Noncontrolling interest 1,624 1,774 Total equity 5,019 5,886 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,223 $ 14,631

(1) This line item includes $3 and $4 of restricted cash as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Alcoa Corp. and Subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FROM OPERATIONS Net loss $ (31 ) $ (498 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operations: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 483 530 Deferred income taxes (12 ) 59 Equity earnings, net of dividends 19 12 Restructuring and other charges, net 44 668 Net gain from investing activities – asset sales (174 ) (6 ) Net periodic pension benefit cost 103 90 Stock-based compensation 24 29 Provision for bad debt expense 2 21 Other 11 19 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of divestitures and foreign currency translation adjustments: Decrease in receivables 26 127 Decrease in inventories 221 111 Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 21 70 (Decrease) in accounts payable, trade (87 ) (199 ) (Decrease) in accrued expenses (166 ) (147 ) Increase (Decrease) in taxes, including income taxes 95 (344 ) Pension contributions (83 ) (67 ) (Increase) in noncurrent assets (64 ) (24 ) (Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities (76 ) (27 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS 356 424 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months) 739 — Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options — 2 Financial contributions for the divestiture of businesses (30 ) — Contributions from noncontrolling interest 24 41 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (152 ) (388 ) Other (4 ) (6 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 577 (351 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (242 ) (245 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 198 23 Additions to investments (6 ) (112 ) CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (50 ) (334 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (27 ) (11 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 856 (272 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 883 1,116 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,739 $ 844

Alcoa Corp. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt)) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Bauxite: Production(1) (mdmt) 11.9 11.3 12.1 12.1 47.4 11.6 12.2 12.0 Third-party shipments (mdmt) 1.2 1.5 2.0 1.5 6.2 1.4 1.6 1.6 Intersegment shipments (mdmt) 10.2 10.3 10.6 10.3 41.4 10.5 10.8 10.5 Third-party sales $ 65 $ 67 $ 100 $ 65 $ 297 $ 71 $ 66 $ 56 Intersegment sales $ 236 $ 246 $ 251 $ 246 $ 979 $ 235 $ 245 $ 236 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 126 $ 112 $ 134 $ 132 $ 504 $ 120 $ 131 $ 124 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 28 $ 27 $ 35 $ 30 $ 120 $ 34 $ 30 $ 33 Alumina: Production (kmt) 3,240 3,309 3,380 3,373 13,302 3,298 3,371 3,435 Third-party shipments (kmt) 2,329 2,299 2,381 2,464 9,473 2,365 2,415 2,549 Intersegment shipments (kmt) 972 1,070 1,049 981 4,072 1,075 987 1,135 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina $ 385 $ 376 $ 324 $ 291 $ 343 $ 299 $ 250 $ 274 Third-party sales $ 897 $ 864 $ 771 $ 718 $ 3,250 $ 707 $ 603 $ 697 Intersegment sales $ 417 $ 445 $ 369 $ 330 $ 1,561 $ 336 $ 289 $ 329 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 372 $ 369 $ 223 $ 133 $ 1,097 $ 193 $ 88 $ 119 Depreciation and amortization $ 48 $ 55 $ 54 $ 57 $ 214 $ 49 $ 37 $ 41 Equity income (loss) $ 12 $ 3 $ — $ (9 ) $ 6 $ (9 ) $ (8 ) $ (4 ) Aluminum: Primary aluminum production (kmt) 537 533 530 535 2,135 564 581 559 Third-party aluminum shipments(3) (kmt) 709 724 708 718 2,859 725 789 767 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum $ 2,219 $ 2,167 $ 2,138 $ 2,042 $ 2,141 $ 1,988 $ 1,694 $ 1,904 Third-party sales $ 1,735 $ 1,757 $ 1,677 $ 1,634 $ 6,803 $ 1,598 $ 1,475 $ 1,607 Intersegment sales $ 3 $ 4 $ 4 $ 6 $ 17 $ 3 $ 2 $ 2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ (96 ) $ 3 $ 43 $ 75 $ 25 $ 62 $ (34 ) $ 116 Depreciation and amortization $ 89 $ 85 $ 88 $ 84 $ 346 $ 81 $ 79 $ 80 Equity (loss) income $ (22 ) $ (17 ) $ (5 ) $ (5 ) $ (49 ) $ 5 $ (12 ) $ (6 ) Reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net (loss) income attributable to Alcoa Corp.: Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 402 $ 484 $ 400 $ 340 $ 1,626 $ 375 $ 185 $ 359 Unallocated amounts: Transformation(4) 2 3 (6 ) (6 ) (7 ) (16 ) (10 ) (11 ) Intersegment eliminations 86 (1 ) 25 40 150 (8 ) 30 (35 ) Corporate expenses(5) (24 ) (28 ) (27 ) (22 ) (101 ) (27 ) (21 ) (24 ) Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (172 ) (174 ) (184 ) (183 ) (713 ) (170 ) (152 ) (161 ) Restructuring and other charges, net (113 ) (370 ) (185 ) (363 ) (1,031 ) (2 ) (37 ) (5 ) Interest expense (30 ) (30 ) (30 ) (31 ) (121 ) (30 ) (32 ) (41 ) Other (expenses) income, net (41 ) (50 ) (27 ) (44 ) (162 ) 132 (51 ) (45 ) Other(6) (18 ) (11 ) (18 ) (32 ) (79 ) (35 ) (17 ) (15 ) Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes 92 (177 ) (52 ) (301 ) (438 ) 219 (105 ) 22 Provision for income taxes (150 ) (116 ) (95 ) (54 ) (415 ) (80 ) (45 ) (42 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (141 ) (109 ) (74 ) 52 (272 ) (59 ) (47 ) (29 ) Consolidated net (loss) income attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ (199 ) $ (402 ) $ (221 ) $ (303 ) $ (1,125 ) $ 80 $ (197 ) $ (49 )

The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate. (1) Production amounts can vary from total shipments due primarily to differences between the equity allocation of production and off-take agreements with the respective equity investment. (2) Alcoa Corp.’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) The Aluminum segment’s third-party aluminum shipments are composed of both primary aluminum and flat-rolled aluminum. (4) Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations. (5) Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center. (6) Other includes certain items that impact Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses on Alcoa Corp.’s Statement of Consolidated Operations that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments, including those described as “Other special items” (see footnote 1 to the reconciliation of Adjusted Income within Calculation of Financial Measures included in this release).

Alcoa Corp. and Subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited) (in millions, except per-share amounts) Adjusted Income (Loss) Income Diluted EPS(4) Quarter ended Quarter ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ (49 ) $ (197 ) $ (221 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.19 ) Special items: Restructuring and other charges, net 5 37 185 Other special items(1) 14 15 7 Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts(2) (184 ) 142 (32 ) Tax impact on special items(3) (3 ) (1 ) (12 ) Noncontrolling interest impact(3) (1 ) — (9 ) Subtotal (169 ) 193 139 Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted $ (218 ) $ (4 ) $ (82 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.44 )

Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corp. excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, various tax items, and other special items (collectively, “special items”). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider both Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. determined under GAAP as well as Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted. (1) Other special items include the following: • for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($7), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($4), and external costs related to portfolio actions ($3); • for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($17), a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($3), and external costs related to portfolio actions ($1); and, • for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($12), a gain on the sale of excess land ($7), and charges for other special items ($2). (2) Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts are the result of discrete transactions and interim period tax impacts based on full-year assumptions and include the following: • for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a net benefit of interim tax impacts ($182) and a net benefit of several other items ($2); • for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a net charge of interim tax impacts ($142); and, • for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a net benefit of interim tax impacts ($40) and a net charge of several other items ($8). (3) The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa’s partner’s share of certain special items. (4) In any given period, the average number of shares applicable to diluted EPS for Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders may exclude certain share equivalents as their effect is anti-dilutive. However, certain of these share equivalents may become dilutive in the EPS calculation applicable to Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders – as adjusted due to a larger and/or positive numerator. Specifically, for all periods presented, the average number of share equivalents applicable to diluted EPS – as adjusted had an anti-dilutive effect, and therefore, are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.

Alcoa Corp. and Subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA Quarter ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ (49 ) $ (197 ) $ (221 ) Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 29 47 74 Provision for income taxes 42 45 95 Other expenses, net 45 51 27 Interest expense 41 32 30 Restructuring and other charges, net 5 37 185 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 161 152 184 Adjusted EBITDA 274 167 374 Special items(1) 10 18 14 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items $ 284 $ 185 $ 388

Alcoa’s Corporation’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corp.’s operating performance and the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (1) Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information): • for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($7) and external costs related to portfolio actions ($3); • for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($17) and external costs related to portfolio actions ($1); and, • for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($12) and charges for other special items ($2).

Alcoa Corp. and Subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Free Cash Flow Quarter ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash provided from operations $ 158 $ 288 $ 174 Capital expenditures (74 ) (77 ) (87 ) Free cash flow $ 84 $ 211 $ 87

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corp.’s asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.

Net Debt September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Short-term borrowings $ — $ — Long-term debt due within one year 2 1 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 2,538 1,799 Total debt 2,540 1,800 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,736 879 Net debt $ 804 $ 921

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corp.’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.

