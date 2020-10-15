Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Annual General Meeting

MELBOURNE, Oct. 14, 2020 - Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) will today at 12 noon (AEST) hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting via webcast. Shareholders and guests are able to register and attend the AGM by accessing the weblink below up to one hour prior to the commencement of the meeting:

https://web.lumiagm.com/307096519

Managing Director and CEO, Mr Sam Riggall, will provide a general update at the AGM. Mr Riggall’s presentation is attached.

About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX? continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.

About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.

About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.