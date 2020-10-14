Belmont Resources Ltd. Closes $120,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, Oct. 14, 2020 - Belmont Resources Ltd. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2). Further to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2020 the Company has closed the private placement and issuing 1,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 for gross proceeds of $120,000. Each unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole warrant will permit the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for two years from closing. The proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital.

All securities issued under this private placement financing, and the Shares that may be issuable on the exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day (February 15, 2021) from issuance. The closing of the Private Placement Financing, including the issuance of the securities has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval.

