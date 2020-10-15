Norra Metals Appoints Mr. Doug Flegg to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Norra Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Doug Flegg to the Advisory Board of the Company effective immediately.

Doug Flegg has over 32 years in mining finance, including experience in equity research, investment management, equity sales and corporate management and advisory. Since 2016, Doug has been a principal at Cairn Merchant partners where he has worked closely with several mining companies in a corporate advisory roll. Prior to that, Doug spent 10 years as Managing Director of Global Mining Sales with BMO Capital Markets. Mr. Flegg holds both MBA (87) and B.Sc. Honours Geology degrees from Queen's University in Kingston Ontario.

Mike Devji, CEO of Norra Metals Corp., states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Doug Flegg to the company. We are confident that Mr. Flegg's experience in mining and finance background in the capital markets will be of great value to Norra Metals as the company grows."

About the Company

Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker Copper-Zinc-Gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid Gold-Copper project located in Northwest British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Norra Metals Corp.

Per: "Minaz Devji"

Minaz Devji,

CEO and Director

Contact info:

Tel: (604) 258-8666

Email: mike.devji@norrametals.com

