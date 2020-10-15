Excellon Reports Strong Q3 Production Results

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce third quarter 2020 production results from the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Q3 2020 Production (compared to Q3 2019)

Silver equivalent ("AgEq") production increased 23% to 524,312 AgEq oz

(Q3 2019 – 427,131 AgEq oz)

(Q3 2019 – 427,131 AgEq oz) Silver production increased 27% to 326,909 oz (Q3 2019 – 257,497 oz), the strongest quarter of silver production since Q2 2014 Lead production increased 71% to 2.2 million lb (Q3 2019 – 1.3 million lb) Zinc production increased 66% to 2.7 million lb (Q3 2019 – 1.7 million lb)

Record mined tonnes from Platosa during the quarter

Private electricity contract now in place, promising savings on largest operational cost

"Our operations team performed exceptionally well in Q3 in all areas, managing the restart and delivering record mined tonnage from Platosa, while keeping our people safe through the threat of COVID-19," stated Brendan Cahill, President & CEO. "We continue to implement all measures necessary to minimize the impact of the pandemic on our people and the operations. Additionally, we have now secured a private electricity contract linked to natural gas prices, which we expect to deliver much lower prices in this critical cost centre going forward, driving down costs overall."

Production Results



Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9-mos 2020 9-mos 2019 Tonnes Mined 21,877 18,167 45,046 56,967 Tonnes of ore processed 22,612 17,235 42,941 53,968 Tonnes of historical stockpile processed - - - 1,450 Tonnes Milled 22,612 17,235 42,941 55,419 Ore grades Silver (g/t) 483 512 510 520 Lead (%) 5.26 4.44 5.34 4.81 Zinc (%) 6.81 5.97 6.80 7.13 Historical stockpile grades Silver (g/t) - - - 123 Lead (%) - - - 1.22 Zinc (%) - - - 1.44 Blended head grades Silver (g/t) 483 512 510 509 Lead (%) 5.26 4.44 5.34 4.72 Zinc (%) 6.81 5.97 6.80 6.98 Recoveries Silver (%) 93.0 87.2 91.4 89.2 Lead (%) 85.0 77.7 84.0 78.9 Zinc (%) 80.9 76.5 78.3 78.1 Metal Production* Silver (oz) 326,909 257,497 642,109 794,746 Lead (lb) 2,227,511 1,304,538 4,247,172 4,444,278 Zinc (lb) 2,746,328 1,654,175 5,036,098 6,363,203 AgEq (oz)** 524,312 427,131 1,082,978 1,532,330 Average Realized Prices Silver ($) 24.82 17.65 20.18 15.78 Lead ($) 0.84 0.94 0.80 0.88 Zinc ($) 1.10 1.07 0.99 1.15



* Subject to adjustment following settlement with concentrate purchaser. ** AgEq ounces established using average realized metal prices during the period indicated applied to the recovered metal content of concentrates.

The operation continued to realize improvements during the third quarter from the site organizational changes implemented prior to the pandemic-mandated shutdown. Improvements were recognized in lower consumable costs, lower workforce costs, an increased in mine efficiency, improved mine extraction by month and increased equipment reliability. At the process plant, a focus on feed blending, reagent optimization and workforce shift schedule reorganization has resulted in plant operational stabilization and increased metal recoveries with lower unit cost. Head grades were consistent with past performance, with reduced silver feed grades the product of current mining areas and ordinary course variations. Ongoing focus on business improvements and lower electricity prices from the newly activated power contract at Platosa are expected to continue improving the operation's economics.

The Company expects to file Q3 2020 financials on or about November 13, 2020.

COVID-19 Update

Excellon continues to implement measures to prevent COVID-19 among the workforce and local communities and to monitor the effectiveness of these measures in mitigating any potential impact on our business activities. Our actions have been successful to-date and the pandemic has not had any material impact on production or shipment of concentrate from any of the Company's operations.

Update on Silver City Drilling Results

Drilling has continued as planned on the Company's Silver City Project since early July. The Company has, however, experienced significant delays in the return of assays from drilling on the project, which is also being experienced across the industry. Core samples are sent from Frieberg to the external assaying laboratory's sample preparation facility in Poland for sample preparation. These samples are then flown a central laboratory in British Columbia, Canada for processing. The logistics of this process, combined with other COVID-19-related challenges and bull-market demand for assaying services, have resulted in delays in receiving assays. The Company expects to release assay results from the ongoing program in due course.

Qualified Persons

Paul Keller, P. Eng., has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information relating to production results contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.



Forward-Looking Statements



