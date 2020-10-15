Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its third quarter 2020 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on November 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter operating and financial results at 9:00 am EST on November 6, 2020.

Argonaut Gold Third Quarter Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q3 Conference Call Information

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-231-8191 International: 1-647-427-7450 Conference ID: 3642548 Webcast: www.argonautgold.com

Q3 Conference Call Replay:

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-855-859-2056 International Replay Call: 1-416-849-0833

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 pm EST on November 6, 2020 until 11:59 pm EST on November 13, 2020.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. Advanced exploration projects include the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company holds several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

