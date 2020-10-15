Emerita Resources Releases Drill Hole Data From Romanera Deposit and Updates Permitting Process at Paymogo / Romanera Project, Spain

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) has completed the digital compilation of the historical hard copy data for the Romanera Deposit, including for assay data, drill hole surveys and geological coding that will be required to develop 3D models. Romanera is the larger of the two known deposits occurring on the Paymogo/Romanera Project (the “Project”) and occurs approximately 8 kilometers to the west of the Infanta Deposit (see news release September 9, 2020).



The selected intervals are hosted within thicker zones of lower grade massive sulphide mineralization and as such do not correspond directly to the intervals described in Table 2 at the end of this release. A complete list of mineralized intercepts and hole locations are included in Table 2. For collar locations refer to Figure 3 below.

HOLE ID FROM TO WIDTH Au_g/t Ag_g/t Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% 5590 256 258 2.0 7.80 74.00 0.58 2.80 8.40 5615 158 172 14.0 1.11 32.14 0.35 3.48 6.65 5624 70 76 6.0 2.20 81.00 0.20 2.60 5.13 5681 192 194 2.0 5.40 156.00 0.32 3.40 9.20 5714 562 574 12.0 1.08 68.00 0.15 3.70 9.08 5715 482 490 8.0 1.48 81.25 0.22 2.79 7.03 5874 574 584 10.0 2.70 129.60 0.21 5.22 10.00 C1 91.8 99.8 8.0 213.65 0.25 4.33 6.35 C2 165.4 171.7 6.3 92.06 0.28 4.74 10.84 C4 299.3 307.2 7.9 66.57 0.48 3.45 8.84 Table 1: Highlights from the historical drilling at the Romanera Deposit.

Permitting Update



The Company has filed its work program with the appropriate regulators in Huelva Province in support of acquiring permits to commence the diamond drill program on the Project. The application process in Spain requires a comprehensive exploration plan as well as a reclamation plan and that the reclamation plan for the drill pads must be published on the government web site for public viewing for a period of 30 days prior to issuing the permits. Once issued, the permits are valid for the duration of the license. The proposal contemplates drilling will commence at the Infanta deposit initially and a mineralized zone called El Cura that occurs along strike to the west from Infanta.

Emerita has held meetings with local municipalities and the local landowners and has received their support to proceed with the program subject to completing the permitting process. Emerita is using experienced environmental consultants that have permitted numerous such programs to streamline the process. All areas have been subject to drill programs in the past with no issues. Provided the prescribed process continues to be followed by the Company, the permits are expected to be forthcoming.

About the Romanera Deposit

The Project occurs within the famous Iberian Pyrite Belt, one of the most highly mineralized volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) terranes in the world. The Project is located in the western part of the belt, adjacent to the border with Portugal, approximately 70 km west of Seville and 50 km from the port city of Huelva (Figure 1). The Project extends along a strike length of approximately 18 km. Access is excellent via paved and all-weather gravel roads. Within the Project area, several base metal occurrences have been identified by previous exploration, the most significant of which are the Romanera and the La Infanta base metal deposits.

Figure 1: Location of the Paymogo Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f07b050-c3cc-43c1-b47a-69ba92666b77.

The Romanera deposit was drilled by Asturiana de Zinc (“Asturiana”) in the 1960’s and by Minera Rio Tinto (“Rio”) in the 1990’s and is reported to contain 34 million tonnes grading 0.42% copper, 2.20% lead, 2.3% zinc 44.4g/t silver and 0.8 g/t gold within which there is a higher grade resource of 11.21 million tonnes grading 0.40% copper, 2.47% lead, 5.50% zinc, 64.0 g/t silver and 1.0 g/t gold (The Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide Deposits of the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Garcia-Cortes ed., 2011). A qualified person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has not done sufficient work on behalf of Emerita to classify the historical estimate reported above as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Emerita is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimate should not be relied upon. The deposit extends from surface to approximately 350 meters depth based on historical drilling. The mineralization remains open for further expansion down dip beyond the limits of the existing drilling. The deposit is locally quite rich in precious metals with sections that grade between 3 g/t and up to 5.5 g/t gold (see news release August 10, 2020). The drill holes completed by Asturiana were not assayed for gold.

The deposit is a relatively thick massive sulphide zone that varies between approximately 20 meters and 25 meters thick and dips approximately -70 degrees. It has been drilled from surface to approximately 350 meters vertical depth and is more than 20 meters thick at the deepest intersection (see Figure 2) and has been drilled approximately 750 meters along strike. There is a hangingwall lens that is less continuous and ranges from approximately 8 meters to 15 meters in thickness and is situated approximately 15-20 meters into the hangingwall of the main deposit with a similar dip. Below are highlights from the historical drilling and the complete list of data that the Company has for the Romanera Deposit is included at the end of this news release.

Figure 2: Representative section of the Romanera massive sulphide deposit is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d646922c-77ab-4347-aadf-905aad282a7e

Figure 3: Diamond drill hole collar locations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee4996db-e5fa-4302-931c-1d67e00a7fa6.

The intervals listed below are based on a relatively low cut off grade. As the Project progresses, the intervals will be composited to represent possible mining criteria. The widths listed are core widths, true widths will be calculated when the 3D models are constructed. Lower grade massive sulphide intervals have not been included as part of the mineralized intervals.

HOLE ID FROM TO WIDTH Au_g/t Ag_g/t Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% X Y Z DIP AZIMUTH 5590 180 196 16.0 1.36 30.25 1.12 0.13 0.22 646635 4172492 146.7 -65 200 5590 238 264 26.0 1.52 32.92 0.51 1.07 2.62 646635 4172492 146.7 -65 200 5615 152 186 34.0 1.61 35.47 0.23 2.03 3.98 646619 4172445 146.1 -65 200 5624 46 48 2.0 1.80 38.00 0.26 0.94 3.20 646597 4172379 146.8 -65 200 5624 66 78 12.0 1.53 59.50 0.23 1.56 3.03 646597 4172379 146.8 -65 200 5650 104 106 2.0 1.20 46.00 0.16 1.78 2.80 646830 4172391 150.2 -65 200 5650 132 138 6.0 1.30 50.67 0.24 1.85 4.62 646830 4172391 150.2 -65 200 5670 174 178 4.0 0.45 34.50 0.19 1.60 4.30 647037 4172351 147.3 -65 200 5681 192 196 4.0 2.20 55.00 .12 1.16 3.60 646850 4172446 151.1 -65 200 5681 276 280 4.0 1.25 26.00 0.05 0.86 1.11 646850 4172446 151.1 -65 200 5699 210 212 2.0 1.60 46.00 0.20 1.60 7.60 646953 4172446 151.6 -65 200 5699 266 272 6.0 0.67 44.33 0.21 1.52 2.87 646953 4172446 151.6 -65 200 5699 280 282 2.0 0.60 92.00 0.10 2.88 6.20 646953 4172446 151.6 -65 200 5701 0 2 2.0 5.80 34.00 0.26 0.28 0.10 646646 4172317 149.4 -65 200 5703 2 6 4.0 1.60 70.75 0.03 0.64 0.04 646587 4172333 143.5 -65 200 5704 22 24 2.0 0.40 8.00 0.12 12.00 0.04 646591 4172346 144.4 -65 200 5709 0 2 2.0 2.30 150.00 0.04 4.26 0.10 646585 4172327 143 -65 200 5714 560 580 20.0 0.87 62.80 0.22 3.03 7.30 646709 4172714 146.8 -65 200 5715 468 492 24.0 1.55 143.00 0.35 2.39 3.61 646797 4172623 152.3 -65 200 5716 378 380 2.0 2.00 60.00 0.70 0.74 0.28 646681 4172614 151.5 -65 200 5716 392 402 10.0 0.86 47.80 0.80 0.98 1.04 646681 4172614 151.5 -65 200 5716 408 412 4.0 1.15 39.00 0.34 0.45 0.70 646681 4172614 151.5 -65 200 5716 426 430 4.0 0.55 49.50 0.11 1.80 1.96 646681 4172614 151.5 -65 200 5726 8 20 12.0 1.38 58.33 0.04 0.94 0.06 646589 4172339 144.1 -65 200 5730 10 12 2.0 2.80 116.00 0.04 1.62 0.02 646773 4172307 151.7 -65 200 5757 558 582 24.0 0.37 27.17 0.37 1.52 6.87 646826 4172704 152.1 -65 200 5873 342 350 8.0 0.75 44.25 0.34 2.07 0.53 646762 4172531 153.7 -65 200 5873 352 356 4.0 1.30 68.00 0.40 0.69 0.26 646762 4172531 153.7 -65 200 5873 358 380 22.0 1.19 71.00 0.27 0.97 1.57 646762 4172531 153.7 -65 200 5874 546 562 16.0 1.61 55.63 0.45 0.73 0.30 646626 4172765 144.5 -65 200 A1 82.6 92.6 10.0 98.37 0.37 1.24 1.19 646712 4172393 150.4 -49 200 A1 94.6 98.2 3.6 107.50 0.23 5.49 9.67 646712 4172393 150.4 -49 200 A2 138.5 139.5 1.0 57.00 0.48 0.40 2.83 646726 4172432 150.9 -49 200 A2 140.5 142.5 2.0 109.80 0.20 3.36 2.63 646726 4172432 150.9 -49 200 B2 157 174 17.0 67.47 0.29 2.66 5.72 646666 4172456 148.3 -49 200 B2 175 178 3.0 37.00 0.24 1.35 2.76 646666 4172456 148.3 -49 200 B2 179 186 7.0 65.57 0.43 1.49 3.76 646666 4172456 148.3 -49 200 B3 218.3 220.3 2.0 97.00 0.32 1.43 1.68 646683 4172499 149.3 -49 200 B3 220.8 231.8 11.0 108.64 1.31 1.93 1.85 646683 4172499 149.3 -49 200 B3 233.6 235.6 2.0 231.00 0.81 3.21 4.04 646683 4172499 149.3 -49 200 B3 236.6 240 3.4 34.26 0.14 1.65 2.85 646683 4172499 149.3 -49 200 B3 241 246 5.0 39.00 0.18 0.61 2.43 646683 4172499 149.3 -49 200 B3 249 251 2.0 30.00 0.13 0.80 3.15 646683 4172499 149.3 -49 200 B3 252 254.1 2.1 29.05 0.15 1.18 4.98 646683 4172499 149.3 -49 200 C1 90.2 90.4 0.2 23.00 0.04 0.05 0.20 646571 4172413 146.1 -49 200 C1 90.8 102.1 11.3 198.90 0.33 3.79 5.79 646571 4172413 146.1 -49 200 C2 152.4 155.4 3.0 135.33 0.36 1.34 1.17 646588 4172463 146.6 -49 200 C2 156.4 171.7 15.3 81.57 0.26 3.37 6.90 646588 4172463 146.6 -49 200 C2 182 186 4.0 58.50 0.32 1.93 4.29 646588 4172463 146.6 -49 200 C2 189 190 1.0 14.00 0.31 1.39 2.30 646588 4172463 146.6 -49 200 C3 192 198.9 6.9 84.57 0.36 1.85 3.66 646609 4172520 146.5 -49 200 C3 224 240.9 16.9 153.81 0.40 3.04 5.20 646609 4172520 146.5 -49 200 C4 244.6 245.6 1.0 53.00 1.01 3.00 1.35 646628 4172572 149.3 -49 200 C4 246.6 260.8 14.2 67.74 0.31 2.57 5.37 646628 4172572 149.3 -49 200 C4 282.3 307.2 24.9 86.94 0.50 2.96 6.45 646628 4172572 149.3 -49 200 C5 299.9 301.5 1.6 8.11 6.93 0.03 0.21 646648 4172627 151.1 -49 200 C5 318 322.3 4.3 19.00 0.45 2.14 2.88 646648 4172627 151.1 -49 200 C5 349.5 352 2.5 40.42 2.92 0.68 0.92 646648 4172627 151.1 -49 200 C5 355 361 6.0 22.83 1.39 1.20 2.20 646648 4172627 151.1 -49 200 C6 354.5 355.8 1.3 234.00 0.66 5.07 8.58 646663 4172665 150.4 -49 200 C6 359.3 366.7 7.4 243.95 0.58 5.02 3.65 646663 4172665 150.4 -49 200 C6 371.7 374.4 2.7 309.26 0.70 5.27 1.09 646663 4172665 150.4 -49 200 C6 375.8 378 2.2 341.18 0.65 5.55 0.32 646663 4172665 150.4 -49 200 C6 383.2 384.7 1.5 150.00 0.39 3.53 10.04 646663 4172665 150.4 -49 200 C6 391.5 393.5 2.0 15.50 0.71 0.34 2.78 646663 4172665 150.4 -49 200 C6 397.5 398.5 1.0 78.00 1.84 0.08 0.60 646663 4172665 150.4 -49 200 C6 399.5 400.5 1.0 30.00 0.45 0.55 2.15 646663 4172665 150.4 -49 200 C7 492 493 1.0 102.00 0.34 0.70 0.38 646698 4172754 145.9 -49 200 C7 495 499 4.0 57.75 0.32 2.50 1.34 646698 4172754 145.9 -49 200 C7 502.9 505.6 2.7 86.37 0.29 1.63 3.54 646698 4172754 145.9 -49 200 D4 266 267.1 1.1 117.70 0.19 2.83 8.62 646555 4172590 145 -49 200 D4 267.6 270.5 2.9 133.97 0.29 0.75 3.30 646555 4172590 145 -49 200 D4 299.7 300.6 0.9 432.00 0.58 8.71 5.99 646555 4172590 145 -49 200 D5 353.3 355.6 2.3 131.10 1.27 2.62 2.00 646597 4172691 146.9 -49 200 D5 356.7 357.3 0.6 51.60 0.24 0.94 1.33 646597 4172691 146.9 -49 200 D5 361.9 363.8 1.9 347.70 0.61 5.40 11.89 646597 4172691 146.9 -49 200 D5 382.5 385.7 3.2 163.20 1.44 9.25 20.54 646597 4172691 146.9 -49 200 D5 234.3 238.9 4.6 188.26 0.30 2.88 7.25 646597 4172691 146.9 -49 200 E3 239.7 241.7 2.0 89.00 0.26 1.58 1.48 646480 4172573 144.4 -49 200 E3 242.7 243.7 1.0 48.00 0.43 0.44 1.55 646480 4172573 144.4 -49 200 E3 244.7 245.1 0.4 20.00 0.15 0.48 0.69 646480 4172573 144.4 -49 200 F2 136.7 137 0.3 21.90 0.10 0.40 0.85 646393 4172535 141 -49 200 G3 222.4 222.7 0.3 44.40 0.06 1.86 2.25 646347 4172625 137 -49 200 Table 2: Historical diamond drill hole data, Romanera Deposit.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

