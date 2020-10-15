Canada Carbon Delivers Initial Order and Establishes Thermal Purification Flow Sheet for a Feasibility Level Study

MISSISSAUGA, Oct. 15, 2020 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) further to its press release of March 5th, 2020 the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has delivered on the initial order from Analytical Reference Materials International (“ARMI”), a subsidiary of LGC Standards Company (“LGC”), a global leader in the life sciences sector. This initial order of 50,000 grams of the Miller thermally purified graphite is to be used in the development of a Certified Reference Material (“CRM”) for the analysis of ultra-high purity graphite samples. The CRM will be developed and marketed by LGC, with a retail selling price comparable to the lower purity BAM S009 (NBG 18) reference material. The order is renewable for 100,000 gram lots, on the same terms. Additional CRM materials based on Miller graphite are also under development by the two companies. Canada Carbon has an additional 150,000 grams of the specified graphite particle size onsite at the purification contractor, ready to purify and send to ARMI as needed. The Company also has prepared 400,000 grams of graphite in 2 separate particle sizes in anticipation of ARMI beginning the process of developing two planned additional CRMs.



Subsequent to the initial order being placed, and as a result of on-going collaborative discussions with the team at ARMI over the last few months, it became apparent that it would be prudent to undertake thermal purification optimization efforts in order to establish scaled-up and reproducible purification procedures prior to delivery of the first order. Not only have these efforts provided engineering data suitable for a feasibility level economic study, subsequent orders with the initial CRM ultra-high purity graphite specifications could be guaranteed to be delivered with the same characteristics, consistently and without delay (a level of security demanded in the CRM space). This collaborative process will allow Canada Carbon Inc. and its industry leading partner ARMI to advance the development of additional CRMs concurrent to and distinct from the ultra-high purity graphite CRM targeted in the initial order.

The initial batch of purified Miller graphite has met LGC’s specifications, which include meeting a purity threshold of 99,995+% carbon. At this purity level, there are trace but quantifiable amounts of elemental impurities in the graphite. Contrary to what many might expect for an ultra-high purity graphite CRM, the graphite cannot be too pure or it becomes useless for calibrating instruments intended to measure the impurity content of unknown graphite samples. By providing precisely measured trace amounts of a number of impurities, the CRM can serve its purpose of instrumental calibration for many impurities simultaneously.

Executive Chairman and CEO R. Bruce Duncan remarked, “After receiving the initial order from LGC in March of this year, the Company faced significant challenges related to COVID-19, leading to delayed timelines. But the biggest challenge for the Company was learning how to make ultra-high purity graphite that was slightly less pure than we already knew how to make. We have now developed the knowledge base to purify our Miller graphite to end-user specifications.”

About LGC Group:

LGC is an international leader in the extended life sciences sector, including human healthcare, agri-food & the environment. LGC’s 2,300 employees include internationally-recognized scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, it operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001. www.LGCGROUP.com

LGC provides a comprehensive range of reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, genomics reagents and instrumentation, research and measurement services. Its scientific tools and solutions form an essential part of our customers’ quality and compliance procedures enabling them to provide safer products, develop new solutions and advance research.

Through a collaborative and consultative approach, LGC’s products and technology platforms help their customers bring new therapies to market; optimize food safety and production; enable diagnoses to be made more accurately; and support progressing product discovery through to manufacture with quality and consistency. In this way, LGC plays its part in addressing important global drivers such as a growing and ageing population, globalization and rise of emerging markets.

Canada Carbon Inc.

“R. Bruce Duncan”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (416) 903-8408

