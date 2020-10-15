Midland Identifies a New Gold-bearing Corridor on Its Lewis Project Northwest of the Nelligan Deposit

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2020 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the discovery of new gold showings on surface on its Lewis project, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 60 kilometres southwest of the town of Chapais in Abitibi, Quebec.



This new project, acquired in April 2020, consists of 172 claims (95 km2) and covers a strategic position characterized by a regional flexure proximal to the Guercheville-Opawica deformation zone. The Lewis project is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit, jointly held by Iamgold Corporation (75%) and Vanstar Mining Resources (25%).

During the prospecting campaign conducted in June, two new gold occurrences were discovered about 400 metres apart on surface in the northwest part of the Lewis project, approximately 8 kilometres northeast of the former Lac Shortt mine. These showings yielded several anomalous gold values in grab samples, with grades ranging from 0.2 g/t Au to 2.1 g/t Au and could be hosted by the same ENE-trending deformation corridor which has never been drill-tested. These new gold occurrences are characterized by the presence of numerous quartz-carbonate veins with pyrite mineralization. Grab samples are selective by nature and unlikely to represent average grades of the mineralized zones.

Follow-up work including mechanical stripping, channel sampling, prospecting and soil sampling will take place in October, in an effort to assess the extent of these new mineralized zones.

The Lewis gold property is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit, which hosts inferred resources totalling 96.99 million tonnes at a grade of 1.02 g/t Au for 3.19 million ounces of gold (Source: Iamgold Corporation website; as at December 31, 2019). Approximately 10 kilometres west of the Lewis property, the former Lac Shortt mine historically produced 2.7 million tonnes of ore grading 4.6 g/t Au (Source: MERN-SIGEOM).

Cautionary statement:

Mineralization occurring at the Nelligan and Lac Shortt gold deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Lewis property held by Midland.

Quality Control

Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples. Samples from the Lewis project were analyzed by atomic absorption (AA-23) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.explorationmidland.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

