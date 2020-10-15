Magnor Exploration Inc. & Xander Complete Follow-Up Work on Historic Fenelon Gold Showing

Vancouver, October 15, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) (the "Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Magnor Exploration Inc in collaboration with Xander's team have delineated the historical gold showings on surface at the 100% owned Blue Ribbon Property in the Fenelon Gold Camp. Xander's Blue Ribbon Property is south of the discovery by Wallbridge Mining who announcedon Tuesday, October 13, 2020, a $112 million 2020-2021 exploration and development on their Fenelon Gold Property to complete drilling and underground development.

The focus of Magnor Exploration on the Blue Ribbon Property was to follow-up on the Xander's summer program and better define an old trench first discovered by government geologist Jerome Remick and further confirmed and strengthened by government geologist Sylvain Lacroix. Magnor identified, compiled, took surface samples and opened-up as much of the surface shear zone as possible, garnering a further understanding of what the government geologists found.

Government geologist Jerome Remick described the Blue Ribbon gold showing as a shear zone with ankerite-quartz in sheared diorite with minor sulphides (pyrite and chalcopyrite) over 100 feet of strike length. The occurrence was interpreted as 'vein type' mineralization. (refer to Xander press release July 8, 2020).

Government geologist Sylvain Lacroix's recovery of gold from the site with a value of 8.5 g/t Au from a trench (refer to Xander press release July 8, 2020) illustrates the significance of Jerome Remick's initial discovery.

Magnor successfully carried out geological mapping utilizing a UAV for Magnetometric over a selected area to aide in drill hole collar coordinates for a winter drilling program. They also completed stripping of several trenches and built two drill pads for future drilling. Numerous chip channel samples were taken that have since been forwarded to Chemex Labs for analysis. Grab samples evidencing Jerome Remick's original findings were found but their exact origin is unknown at this time. Further work including drilling is planned once all the above work is interpreted and analysis results are received.

Jim Hirst, CEO stated, "We expect that the results of our most recent work will confirm this historical surface gold showing in the Fenelon Gold Camp. It will also provide new data to support our planned drill program designed to further delineate the previous findings by Provincial geologists with up to 8.5 g/t Au. The October 13, 2020 announcement by Wallbridge Mining CEO, Marz Kord that "Approximately 10-15% of our drilling will be devoted to regional exploration on the Company's district-scale and underexplored land package on the Detour-Fenelon Gold trend further supports Xander's belief in the potential of the Blue Ribbon Property."

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James H. Hirst, CEO

Tel: 778.709.3398

Email: info@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

For Xander French Inquiries:

Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.

Tel: (888) 585-6274

Email: rs@maricom.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.