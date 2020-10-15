Midnight Sun and Rio Tinto Proceed with Agreement

Vancouver, October 15, 2020 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) ("Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce all subjects and conditions relating to the previously announced earn-in and joint venture agreement between Midnight Sun and Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Limited ("Rio Tinto") have been removed by the two parties, and the agreement has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Under the terms of the agreement, Rio Tinto can earn up to a 75% interest in Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences. Please see the Company's news release Midnight Sun Signs USD$51 Million Earn-In Agreement With Rio Tinto, dated April 27, 2020, for more information on the earn-in and joint venture agreement.

The Solwezi Licences are comprised of two individual exploration licences totalling 506 square kilometres, situated in the North-Western Province of Zambia on the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt and immediately adjacent to Africa's largest copper mining complex, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Al Fabbro

President & Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

Tel: +1 604 351 8850

