Bam Bam Engages Alan Morris for Updated NI 43-101 for Majuba Hill Project

Vancouver, October 15, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alan Morris, CPG, has been engaged to write a new National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for its flagship Majuba Hill Property (the "Property"), a copper, silver, gold porphyry project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Mr. Morris was the author of the original Technical Report written in 2017, and he has over 39 years of geologic mineral exploration experience in the Western United States, Alaska, and Yukon, Canada. He is particularly knowledgeable about early stage generative projects and mid-stage drill projects for precious and base metal projects. Mr. Morris is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, registry number 10550, a Licensed Geologist in the State of Utah, USA (5411614-2250), and a Registered Professional Geologist in the State of Alaska, USA (555). He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado in 1976 and a Master of Science Degree in Geographical Information Science from Manchester Metropolitan University in 2003.

Mr. David Greenway commented: "I am glad that we were able to get some of Alan's time. His depth of experience throughout Nevada and the North American Cordillera, plus his established knowledge of the NI 43-101 processes will be a good contribution to the technical team working on Majuba."

Mr. Morris recently visited the site during the reverse-circulation drill program and has also reviewed the core from the Phase 1 drill program. He will be the primary Qualified Person authoring the report. He will also review and oversee the incorporation of the resource and geologic modeling into the document.

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@bambamresources.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65945