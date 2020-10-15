Clean TeQ Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

MELBOURNE, Oct. 15, 2020 - Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.



Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd.

2020 Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 15 October 2020

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Resolution Details Show of

Hands (S)

or Poll (P) Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Res. Results

Resolution Resolution Type If s250U applies S or P For Against Proxy’s

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried/ Not Carried 1. Adoption of Remuneration Report Ordinary N/A P 266,478,359

95.64% 6,175,965

2.21% 5,998,514

2.15% 132,084

- 273,395,348

97.77% 6,236,797

2.23% 23,221,812

- Carried 2. Re-Election of Mr Eric John Finlayson as a Director Ordinary N/A P 347,965,771

84.08% 59,137,069

14.29% 6,756,330

1.63% 617,346

- 355,536,713

85.73% 59,197,901

14.27% 721,209

- Carried 3. Re-Election of Mr Jiang Zhaobai as a Director Ordinary N/A P 367,015,777

88.67% 40,142,641

9.70% 6,756,330

1.63% 561,568

- 374,647,551

90.32% 40,142,641

9.68% 665,431

- Carried 4. Adoption of Employee Incentive Plan Rules Ordinary N/A P 245,086,028

95.47% 5,623,842

2.19% 5,998,514

2.34% 24,245,348

- 251,862,027

97.79% 5,696,279

2.21% 24,349,211

- Carried 5. Approval to Issue 671,511 Performance Rights to Mr Sam Riggall Ordinary N/A P 264,739,796

95.02% 7,829,283

2.81% 6,048,514

2.17% 29,355,427

- 271,570,422

97.17% 7,897,615

2.83% 29,380,427

- Carried 6. Approval to Issue 2,173,194 Performance Rights to Mr Sam Riggall Ordinary N/A P 264,672,862

95.01% 7,920,299

2.84% 6,003,514

2.15% 29,376,345

- 271,454,383

97.14% 7,992,736

2.86% 29,401,345

- Carried 7. Consolidation of Share Capital Ordinary N/A P This motion was withdrawn This motion was withdrawn - 8. Approval of 10% Placement Facility Special N/A P 398,874,105

96.53% 7,593,657

1.83% 6,780,874

1.64% 1,227,680

- 406,564,086

98.17% 7,593,657

1.83% 1,297,880

- Carried

*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.