Gold in Stockpile Drilling Update

October 15, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) The Company is pleased to update shareholders of it's recent two week visit to the Providence Group of Gold Mines located nearby the City of Sonora, California, During the trip Mr. Ron Coombes, CEO, met with the principals of Lundgreen Engineering, Located in Tuolumne, California. The Company has commissioned Lundgreen Engineering, and the principles have confirmed that, weather permitting, they are ready to commence percussion drilling of up to 300 meters (1,000 feet). Multiple holes will be drilled within the historical Providence gold stockpile. The program is designed to produce a depth profile and evaluate the grade and volume of material. The assay samples will be taken at 5 foot, (1.5 metre) intervals. After which, a full bulk sample of all the material is planned to further determine the grade and best recovery method.

Ron Coombes states, "With COVID-19, and subsequent serious forest fires in California, have caused delays in our planned September drill program. We are extremely pleased to report that planning is underway to begin the percussion drilling in early November to advance the potential gold value contained within the stockpile".

The Company believes that the material represents all the historically milled material of the Providence mine production. Historical mining recovery methods in 1916 were poor when compared to todays mining practice.

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

