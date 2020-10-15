Gold in Stockpile Drilling Update

October 15, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) The Company is pleased to update shareholders of it's recent two week visit to the Providence Group of Gold Mines located nearby the City of Sonora, California, During the trip Mr. Ron Coombes, CEO, met with the principals of Lundgreen Engineering, Located in Tuolumne, California. The Company has commissioned Lundgreen Engineering, and the principles have confirmed that, weather permitting, they are ready to commence percussion drilling of up to 300 meters (1,000 feet). Multiple holes will be drilled within the historical Providence gold stockpile. The program is designed to produce a depth profile and evaluate the grade and volume of material. The assay samples will be taken at 5 foot, (1.5 metre) intervals. After which, a full bulk sample of all the material is planned to further determine the grade and best recovery method.
Ron Coombes states, "With COVID-19, and subsequent serious forest fires in California, have caused delays in our planned September drill program. We are extremely pleased to report that planning is underway to begin the percussion drilling in early November to advance the potential gold value contained within the stockpile".
The Company believes that the material represents all the historically milled material of the Providence mine production. Historical mining recovery methods in 1916 were poor when compared to todays mining practice.
Qualified Person:
Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Ronald Coombes"
Ronald Coombes, President & CEO
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ronald Coombes
Office: (604) 688-8200
Email: info@providencegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!