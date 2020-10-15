Clean TeQ Announces Investor Webinar Presentation

MELBOURNE, Oct. 15, 2020 - Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) will participate in the Share Cafe Webinar - Micro/Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar to be held today (Friday 16 October 2020) from 12:30pm AEDT / 9:30am AWST.

CEO and Managing Director Mr Sam Riggall will provide an overview of latest developments in relation to the Company’s wholly owned Sunrise Battery Materials Complex in NSW as well as Clean TeQ’s Water Technology business.

This free webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom over the internet and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register (for free), please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PQY2bMjATxCZgoDigxw0aA

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event. A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.

For more information, please contact:

Ben Stockdale, CFO and Investor Relations +61 3 9797 6700

About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX? continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.

About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.

About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.



