China Natural Resources, Inc. Announces Exploration Of Attractive Opportunities In The Healthcare Sector

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2020 - China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the "Company"), a company based in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), announced today that it has determined that in addition to its current mining segment, the Company will explore potential investments, among others, in the healthcare sector in the PRC.

"We are excited to explore the opportunities presented by the healthcare sector in the PRC, and to diversify our operations as we move into our next phase of growth. Driven by an aging population, increasing disposable income, and rising health awareness and life expectancy, the PRC has become a major healthcare market with sizable and steadily increasing healthcare expenditures. We believe the relatively early stage of development and huge market potential provides fertile ground for our new expansion strategy. We intend to increase our ranks to include seasoned personnel with experience conducting mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare space to position us to participate in this growing and attractive market, which should support increased revenues and enhanced shareholder value," said Mr. Wong Wah On Edward, the Company's Chairman.

About China Natural Resources:

China Natural Resources Inc., a British Virgin Islands corporation, through its operating subsidiaries in the PRC, is currently engaged in (a) the acquisition and exploitation of mining rights in Inner Mongolia, including preliminary exploration for lead, silver and other nonferrous metal, and (b) copper trading in the PRC, and is actively exploring business opportunities in the healthcare and other non-natural resources sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

