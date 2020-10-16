TMAC Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) held its annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto today. Each of the nominee directors listed in TMAC’s management information circular dated September 8, 2020 was elected as per the vote by ballot below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Andrew B. Adams 85,041,887 98.4% 1,354,728 1.6% Leona Aglukkaq 86,285,971 99.9% 110,644 0.1% Ross R. Bhappu 86,287,572 99.9% 109,043 0.1% Thomas Boehlert 86,048,586 99.6% 348,029 0.4% E. Randall Engel 80,796,777 93.5% 5,599,838 6.5% Jason R. Neal 86,283,156 99.9% 113,459 0.1% Alan Pangbourne 86,287,357 99.9% 109,258 0.1% Calum Semple 86,271,682 99.9% 124,933 0.1% Martha Vallance 86,283,142 99.9% 113,473 0.1%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.tmacresources.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The formal report on voting results with respect to the matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES INC.

TMAC operates the Hope Bay property located in Nunavut, Canada. The property and operations are remote but not isolated, serviced by both a port and airstrip. Hope Bay is an 80 km by 20 km Archean greenstone belt that has been explored by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC over a period spanning more than 30 years. In that time, more than $1.5 billion of expenditures have been spent in exploration and evaluation, surface infrastructure, and mine and process plant development. TMAC began producing gold in early 2017 from Doris, its first mine at Hope Bay, and processed gold at the Doris processing plant which originally had nameplate capacity of 1,000 tpd and expanded to 2,000 tpd midway through 2018. On June 26, 2020, shareholders of TMAC approved the sale of the Company to an affiliate of Shandong Gold (the “Transaction”) and on June 30, 2020, the Company received a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the Transaction. The Transaction has received all the required regulatory approvals from the government of the People’s Republic of China. Closing of the Transaction is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions.

