Red Lake Gold Inc. Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement for Alma Gold Inc. Spinco

14:25 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, October 16, 2020 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that all matters put forth to shareholders at its annual general and special meeting held earlier today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") have been overwhelmingly approved.

A total of 7,480,091 common shares were cast at the Meeting either in-person or by proxy representing 23.495% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation at the meeting record date.

Voting result particulars were as follows:

Item 1) Number of Directors

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast

For

7,423,091

99.238%

Against

57,000

0.762%


Item 2a) Ryan Kalt as a Director

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast

For

7,423,091

99.238%

Withhold

57,000

0.762%


Item 2b) Eugene A. Hodgson as a Director

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast

For

7,422,091

99.225%

Withhold

58,000

0.775%


Item 2c) Brian Hearst as a Director

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast

For

7,423,091

99.238%

Withhold

57,000

0.762%


Item 3) Appointment of Auditor

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast

For

7,423,091

99.238%

Withhold

57,000

0.762%


Item 4) Plan of Arrangement

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast

For

7,423,091

99.238%

Against

57,000

0.762%


Item 5) Approval of Stock Option Plan for Spinco

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast

For

7,422,091

99.225%

Against

58,000

0.775%


Item 6) Other Matters

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast

For

7,422,091

99.225%

Against

58,000

0.775%


For further information on Red Lake Gold and its regulatory filings, please review the Corporation's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Ryan Kalt
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Red Lake Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/610847/Red-Lake-Gold-Inc-Shareholders-Approve-Plan-of-Arrangement-for-Alma-Gold-Inc-Spinco


