GoldHaven Announces a Two Million Dollar Private Placement with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Vancouver, October 16, 2020 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) (formerly Altum Resources Corp.) (the "Company" or "GoldHaven"), announces a non-brokered private placement financing of 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.20/unit with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of three years from closing.

In connection with the Private Placement, cash finder's fees will be paid to applicable eligible finders. Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to commence a drill program on its Maricunga Gold Belt projects. Management recently completed research and additional surface sampling identifying four of its seven projects in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile projects as High Priority with drilling to commence in January of 2021

All securities to be issued in respect to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km north-south and 30 km. east-west and is host to discoveries in the last ten years of 100M oz. gold; 450M Oz. Silver and 13 Billion lbs. copper. The company has agreements in place to acquire seven projects with extensive surface study. GoldHaven has identified four of its seven properties as being "High Priority targets," and will commence a drilling program commencing in January 2021. One project being Coya is approx.16 km. northeast of the La Coipa mine where Kinross extracted over 6.2 million oz.; the second being Rio Loa, a project that is 25 km. away from GoldField's Salares Norte deposit with a discovery of 5.2 M oz. gold; the third and fourth being Alicia and Roma which are also approximately 35-35 km. away from Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit. These priority targets were designated High Priority, owing to the extensive, and very positive analytical work that was completed on all the properties all defining the properties as drill targets; and secondly owing to their relative location in respect of existing deposits.

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David C. Smith, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

David Smith

President and CEO

#2300 - 1177 West Hastings St.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6K 2E3



www.goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 638-5938

Cell Direct: (778) 834-1141

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the intended use of the proceeds received from the Offering, the possible acquisition of the Projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that investor interest will be sufficient to close the Offering, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory or corporate approvals in connection with the Offering and the Assignment, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability to close the Offering, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of the Letters of Intent which are the subject of the Assignment, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

