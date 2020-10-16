Brigadier Provides Update on Exploration Program Planned for Killala Lake Diamond Property

Vancouver, October 16, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drone magnetic survey on the Killala Lake Diamond Property (the "Property").

The detailed drone magnetic survey has been designed to define the Madonna Diamond Bearing Dyke (the "Madonna Dyke") and to reveal the extensions of the dyke along strike. Reviewing the previously completed airborne magnetics, indicates trends of various magnetic features including the Madonna Dyke. Better resolution of the magnetic features is expected to define blow outs or thickened areas of the Madonna Dyke, as well as other potential diamond bearing dykes.

The drone survey is expected to commence this week, with the resulting data to be available shortly thereafter. The results of the survey will assist for planning for the next phases of exploration to assess the Property's potential for hosting additional diamond bearing dykes.

The Property is comprised of 46 single cell claims located in the Killala Lake and Foxtrap Lake Areas of the Thunder Bay Mining Division, Northwestern, Ontario. The Property is located approximately 30 kilometres north northwest of the Town of Marathon and 210 kilometres East Northeast from the City of Thunder Bay and is accessible by Highway 17 from Marathon and then a series of logging roads.

Exploration work has been intermittent in the target areas over several decades. The historical work largely consisted of ground and airborne geophysical surveys, with geochemistry, as well as detailed geological mapping. Areas of interest have seen only limited drilling (diamond and overburden) and warrant further exploration.

Diamonds were first located on the Property in 2006, when Dianor Resources Inc. had Kennecott Canada Exploration Inc's Minerals Processing Laboratory complete dense media separation of a 1205.8 kilogram sample of the Madonna Dyke. The sample produced 66 micro diamonds. Subsequent to the recovery of the diamonds, the claimholder completed a diamond drill program that intersected the Madonna Dyke and another dyke thought to be genetically related. Sections of the dykes were petrographically examined and found to be porphyritic ultramafic lamprophyre (Madonna Dyke drill hole-02, 2.78 metre intercept) and ocellar ultramafic lamprophyre (drill hole-03, r 8.5 metre intercept).

Further work to determine the extent of the potential diamond bearing dykes and the diamond content of the known dykes is required to fully evaluate the economic potential of the Property. Historical exploration to date has been successful in defining an accessible area to be tested without expensive mobilization costs.

The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical information contained in this press release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that the historical results and other information contained in this press release are relevant to continuing exploration on the Property.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo, a Director of Brigadier and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

