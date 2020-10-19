Nova Minerals Ltd: to Present at Global Metals & Mining Investor Conference

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) based in Australia, focused on the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska (USA), announces that Christopher Gerteisen, CEO and Executive Director, will present live via Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on 22 October 2020 (New York Time).
The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to streamline participation and receive event updates.
DATE: 22 October 2020 TIME: 2:30pm EDT (New York) (5:30am AEDT (23 October 2020)) LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com
About Nova Minerals Ltd:
Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.
The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:
- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.
- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.
