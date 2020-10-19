Nova Minerals Ltd: Estelle Gold District Presentation - October 2020

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. 's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) ranked and prioritised systematic exploration strategy and activities at Estelle are guided by an exploration "Project Pipeline" process to maximise the probability of multiple major discoveries.Each Milestone is defined by a specific deliverable and has each criteria needs to be ticked to determine which prospect must pass through before moving to the next Milestone. Economic criteria and probability of success increase as projects move along the pipeline. The methodology helps to ensure work is carried out across all stages of the process, cost are kept minimal and that focus is kept on the best quality targets and that the pipeline is kept full with early Milestone projects.Future Strategy and Objectives- Up to 40,000m of diamond drilling in 2020 and up to 80,000m in 2021 to focus on expanding and increasing confidence in the resource at Korbel Main (Blocks A and B) and Blocks C and D, additional drill test Cathedral in the Korbel deposit area- Initial drill testing of other high priority targets on the property including the RPM and Shoeshine prospects- Extend the Estelle project mineral resource estimate beyond Korbel Main- Phase 2 metallurgical studies and comprehensive ore sorting study commenced- Property scale compilation of historical exploration data, mapping, drilling and recent high-resolution airborne electromagnetic, magnetics, and radiometric data- Focus on decision to mine by 2023/24To view the Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U7QM7UTN





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au