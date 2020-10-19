Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, October 19, 2020 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces that on 16 October 2020, it purchased 174,706 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 September 2020 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.

Date of purchase: 16 October 2020 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 174,706 Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 103.000 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 104.494 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 103.410

Following the purchase, the Company will have 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 2,078,808 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 179,679,911.

The above figure of 179,679,911 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

