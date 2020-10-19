Black Tusk Adds Claims to the Lorrain Property, Abitibi, Quebec

VANCOUVER, October 19, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(FSE:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that the company has staked additional claims to expand the Lorrain Property. An additional 15 claims totalling 875.4 hectares were added to cover the favorable geologic and geophysical features as indicated on the Quebec website SIGEOM. The total Lorrain claim package now covers 2,208.4 hectares in 38 contiguous claims.

The Lorrain property was staked to cover the Guimond-Church mineral showing. This mineral showing is reported to consist of disseminated pyrite, magnetite and chromite in altered ultramafic rocks. Drill core sampling returned up to 0.48% Cr and 0.27% Ni (GM 02994). The Black Tusk geological team interpreted the potential for platinum group elements (PGE) associated with this showing and targeted the area for staking earlier this year.

The original claims contained 16 historic drill holes. Review of drill logs and assay results revealed that hole LA-01-06 returned significant values of platinum and palladium, along with copper, silver, and nickel (see table below, from Watts, Griffis and McOuat report of 2002, GM60923).

Drill hole LA-01-06 was reported to be located at 626357 East and 5244310 North (UTM Nad 83 Zone 17N), and was drilled at an azimuth of 340? and dip of -65?.

Drill core sample results from drill hole LA-01-06 as shown in report GM60923

From m To m Length* Pt_ppb Pd _ppb Ag_ppm Cu_pct Ni_pct 64.8 66 1.2 337 170 1.6 0.19 0.15 66 67.5 1.5 129 58 1.4 0.15 0.09 67.5 69 1.5 141 76 1.3 0.16 0.11 69 70.5 1.5 44 24 0.6 0.06 0.03 70.5 72 1.5 125 77 1.2 0.14 0.11 72 72.8 0.8 128 80 1.2 0.10 0.13 76.9 78 1.1 113 102 1.6 0.20 0.20 78.5 80 1.5 210 110 1.6 0.19 0.48 80 81.5 1.5 240 244 3.1 0.80 0.58 81.5 83 1.5 204 214 2.9 0.71 0.65 84.5 97.7 13.2 457 433 3 0.59 0.60 Including 92 96.5 4.5 732 595 2.1 0.66 0.78 Including 93.5 95 1.5 1020 790 3 0.67 1.08

*Reported length of intercepts may not reflect the true intercept widths, which requires further drilling and interpretation to calculate.

Drill hole LA-01-06 was drilled into a regionally mapped elongate north-south trending peridotite-gabbro body. The intercept results tabled above contain pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite ranging from 3 to 25 percent of the core, as logged in 2002. The new claims were staked to more fully cover the elongate body of ultramafic rocks that host this mineralization. In addition, 8 historic drill holes are now captured in the newly staked claims. These are yet to be reviewed by Black Tusk.

Black Tusk is looking forward to further testing the mineralization located on the Lorrain property. The geological team is now preparing to obtain permits for subsurface exploration in proximity of drill hole LA-01-06, and along the geologic trend.

The Company holds significant assets in Quebec, and is looking forward to continued exploration on these projects to advance them in the discovery of precious metals.

Figure showing the Lorrain property claims overlying elongate regional magnetic high, with drill hole locations and mineral showing indicated.

