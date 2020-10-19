QcX Gold Appoints Vice President Exploration

Montreal, October 19, 2020 - QcX Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCX) (OCTQB: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Stone, P.Geo, as Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

Mr. Stone is a registered Professional Geologist (OGQ - 02170 'temporaire restrictif') in the province of Quebec, Canada and is fluent in both English and French. Most recently, Mr. Stone worked with Laurentia Exploration, the geological consulting group working on Amex Exploration's Perron Project, which has made several high-grade gold discoveries. Having managed sizable drill programs in the past, Mr. Stone brings a solid set of geological and 3D modelling skills in addition to an excellent understanding of Quebec geology, with a strong focus on clear communication. Prior to Laurentia, the bulk of his experiences came in the Australian iron ore industry, with his focus turning to gold since his relocation to Montreal in late 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology) from Curtin University in Perth, Australia.

Albert Contardi, Interim President and CEO of QcX Gold commented, "I am pleased to welcome Aaron to the QcX team and am confident that his skill set is a perfect fit for QcX as we explore our Golden Giant and Fernet properties in James Bay and the Abitibi. He has a strong working relationship with Laurentia Exploration, our geological consultants, he is very proficient in modern exploration techniques and he is eager to lead our exploration programs and make discoveries."

"I am thrilled to be joining QcX at this relatively early stage of the Company's exploration journey in Quebec, Canada. The company has rapidly grown an impressive asset of land packages and it is truly exciting to see what upcoming exploration programs can produce," said Aaron Stone, VP Exploration, QcX Gold.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Quebec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in James Bay only 2.9 km away from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s discovery site - the Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.'s Fenelon/Martiniere property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Contardi

Interim Chief Executive Officer

acontardi@qcxgold.com

416-361-2832

