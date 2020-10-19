Peloton Closes $372,500 of Additional Financing for Nevada Gold Exploration

London, October 19, 2020 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PMC) (CNSX:PMC.CN) (OTC:PMCCF) has received subscriptions for a private placement totaling CDN$372,500 (the "Private Placement") and consisting of 4,966,667 units priced at CDN$0.075 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.125. The Company previously announced on August 20,2020 the closing of $595,097 in private placement financing on similar terms.

Of the total Private Placement, $222,500 was not subject to a finder's fee and $150,000 was subject to a finder's fee payable to an arms length party. The finder's fee consisted of $12,000 in cash and 160,000 brokers warrants with each broker warrant exercisable at $0.075 within three years to purchase additional private placement units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.125. Proceeds of the financing will be used to advance gold exploration in Nevada and working capital.

Peloton has three gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada and is preparing for a drilling program this year (2020) on the Golden Trail Project. The Company has also initiated the permitting process on the two other Nevada projects in preparation for drilling next year (2021). Further announcements on exploration plans are expected in the near term.

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Province of Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 100,780,914 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada, and one gold exploration project in Montana, USA which is now under option to Frederick Private Equity Corporation and African Metals Corp..

