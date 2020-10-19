GoldON Hires Digital Marketing Consultants

Victoria, October 19, 2020 - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Native Ads, Inc. to provide and oversee a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for 12 months at a total cost of $150,000 and include content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising creative development, campaign reporting and optimization. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company.

Native Ads is in the business of providing strategic digital media services, marketing, and data analytics services. Native Ads owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated supply-side platforms (SSPs) resulting in access to 3-7 billion daily North American ad impressions.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes four properties in the Red Lake Mining Division (West Madsen, Pipestone Bay, McDonough and Bruce Lake) and a fifth property in the Patricia Mining Division (Slate Falls).

