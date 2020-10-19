Stevens Gold Announces Its U.S. Listing on OTCQB Under the Symbol STVGF

Vancouver, October 19, 2020 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) ("Stevens Gold" or the "Company") today announced it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company also has the intention to seek The Depositary Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility.

The common shares of Stevens Gold will begin trading on the OTCQB, effective immediately, under the ticker symbol "STVGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Mr. Charles (Bud) MaLette, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud to qualify for a listing on the OTCQB marketplace. This is an important step for the Company as it aims to increase its presence among American retail and institutional investors. We believe that trading on this established US based public market will generate additional exposure of our Company among institutional investors both in Canada and the US."

Stevens Gold will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing symbol "SG".

About OTCQB Venture

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America, including optioned claims in the Black Point property in Nevada. It is pursuing an acquisition of Lynx Gold Mining Corp. which is exploring the recently optioned Millennium Gold project in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district with over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold that has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) we have the intention to seek DTC eligibility, (b) we believe that trading on the OTCQB US based public market will generate additional exposure of our Company, (c) we will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange, (d) we are pursuing an acquisition of Lynx Gold Mining Corp., and (e) the Millennium Gold property is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district with over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold that has been discovered. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

