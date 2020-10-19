Boreal Metals Corp Announces Name Change to Norden Crown Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2020 - Boreal Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMX) (Frankfurt: 03E) (OTCQB: BORMF) announces it has changed its name to Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NOCR) in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).
Norden Crown Metals Corp's name reflects the next stage of the new management's corporate strategy, focused on mineral exploration for precious and base metals in "Norden" (Nordic countries) Scandinavia. The Company's ticker symbol on the TSX-V will be changed to "NOCR." The name change will be effective on the TSX-V on or about October 21st. The Frankfurt and OTCQB ticker symbols will not change.
On behalf of the board of directors of Norden Crown Metals Corp.
Patricio Varas, Executive Chairman and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Boreal Metals
Contact on the Company please contact us at +1.604.922.8810 or info@nordencm.com or visit the Company website at www.nordencrownmetals.com.
