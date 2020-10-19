Great Thunder Gold Outlines its Phase 1 Drilling Program in the Fenelon Gold Camp

Vancouver, October 19, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) is pleased to provide an update on its inaugural exploration activities in the Fenelon Gold camp of Quebec. The Company completed airborne geophysics surveys on its Northbound & Southern Star projects. The technical team has spent some time onsite to survey the projects in anticipation of its maiden drill program.

Diamond drill targets have been selected utilizing the final interpretations of the airborne survey, along with coupling all known mineral occurrences, and in-field information gathered. The start of the maiden drilling campaign will first focus on the Southern Star project which is located less than 10km south of Great Thunder Gold's Northbound Project and approximately 6.5km's from Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon Gold deposit.

Southern Star Targets

Drill targets have been selected based on the conductive plate modelling carried out by Campbell and Walker Geophysics. The 'A' conductor was initially targeted in a 1986 drill campaign; however, the newly interpreted 3D model demonstrated that the targets were not properly penetrated. The 'A' conductor is a high-priority target in this Phase 1 program.

The 'B' conductor (in the centre of Figure 1) is flat lying and is believed to be properly penetrated in past drill programs. This conductor will not be targeted in the maiden drill program.

The 'C' conductor has never been drilled and will be a focus for the maiden drill program commencing this year.

Figure 1: Great Thunder Gold's map of proposed drill holes in the northern block of the Southern Star project, Fenelon Gold camp, Quebec.



Each conductive plate will be targeted to be penetrated 100m below the surface. Overburden in the area is up to 50m thick, therefore the conductive plates will be tested ~50m deep into the bedrock.

COVID Protocols

We fully comply with health and safety measures recommended by Government, INSPQ, and CNESST regulations governing mineral exploration activities in Quebec, Canada.

