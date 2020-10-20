Frontline Engages Laurentia Exploration to Conduct Compilation and Data Review on Both the Route 109 and Portage River Projects, Quebec

Toronto, October 19, 2020 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV: FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a contract with Laurentia Exploration Inc. ("Laurentia") to complete a comprehensive review of all existing government and past exploration data the recently acquired Route 109 Project (contiguous to the Maple Gold Exploration and Agnico Eagles consolidated joint property package (see Figure 1 below) and Portage River Project (located near the town of Normétal, Quebec, adjacent to Amex Exploration Inc.'s flagship Perron Project and Generic Gold Corp's Belvais Project).

The Laurentia comprehensive review will aid in identifying targets of merit as the Company prepares for its inaugural exploration programs at Route 109 and Portage River in the spring of 2021.

Laurentia is a full-service exploration provider that has been involved in the discovery of multiple gold and base metal discoveries, largely in Quebec. Laurentia is led by a dynamic group of geoscientists with expertise in orogenic gold and VMS mineralization systems. Laurentia has particular experience in the area surrounding the Company's Portage River area, given its current working relationships with Amex Exploration Inc. and Generic Gold Corp.

Route 109 Project

Route 109 Property consists of 100 mining claims in the Province of Quebec covering 5,588 hectares (see Figure 1).

The Route 109 land package is contiguous to the recently announced 50-50 joint venture between Maple Gold's Douay Project and Agnico Eagle's Joutel Project that has been a consolidated into a joint property package.

The Route 109 Property lies within a sequence of mafic volcanic and metasediment rocks. Iron formation and Timiskaming-type conglomerates have also been noted which are favourable to mineralization in the belt. Gold mineralization in the Douay-Vezza Gold belt is strongly associated with magnetic trends and signatures.

The Route 109 Property has seen little historical drilling in a geological environment where significant intersections have been encountered in historical drilling. These include DH 92-CA-A-05 which intersected 0.608 g/t Au over 10.8m, DH 92-CA-A-15 which intersected 102.4 g/t Ag over 2.45m and DH 96-Ca-A-20 which intersected 1.13 g/t Au over 45m which includes 10.95 g/t Au over 4m. The above drill intersections occur along the northern boundary. The above information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Route 109 Property and may not be representative of expected results.





Figure 1 - Route 109 Property Regional Geology and Historical Drilling



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2192/66374_429628e2d4ff195d_001full.jpg

Portage River Project

Frontline Gold has a 100% interest in twenty-eight (28) claim units covering a total area of approximately 1,983 hectares. The Portage River Project is located approximately 10 kilometers to the south of the Normetal Mine, and approximately 110 kilometers north of the town of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec (see Figure 2 below). The property has road access year-round and is located 10km southeast of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron Gold Property and Generic Gold Corp's Belvais Gold Property.

The Property lies along the North Chicobi Fault, a crustal scale structural feature associated with other gold occurrences in the area. The North Chicobi Fault is a southeast trending structure that is parallel to the Perron Fault and the Normetal Fault, which appears associated with the deposits of the Normetal Mine, a former polymetallic Cu-Zn-Au-Ag VMS style deposit. The Perron Fault appears to be intricately associated to the gold mineralization being drilled AMEX Exploration at their Perron Project (Figure 3).







Figure 2 - Portage River Regional Property Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2192/66374_429628e2d4ff195d_002full.jpg







Figure 3 - Regional geological setting of the Portage River Property

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2192/66374_429628e2d4ff195d_003full.jpg

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Route 109 and the Portage River Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Portage River Gold Project in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Confederation Lake Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents. In addition, Frontline has a large NSR package on four separate gold property groups in Red Lake, which are currently under option to the Pacton Gold.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

