Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Provides Results of AGM and Officer Appointments

Vancouver, October 19, 2020 - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (currently listed as Fabled Copper Corp. ) ("TSX Venture: FCO") (TSXV:FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 19, 2020 (the "AGM").

AGM Results

- Shareholders voted in favour of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. .A total of 16,901,928 common shares were voted, representing 36.11% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

- Shareholders voted in favour of changing the Company's name to Fabled Silver Gold Corp. As such, the Company has submitted an application for a change of name with the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) and will provide an update once approved.

- The number of directors was set at four (4) and shareholders approved the re-election of David W. Smalley, Peter J. Hawley, Michael B. Harrison, and Luc Pelchat.

- Davidson & Company, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.

- Shareholders also reapproved the Company's Stock Option Plan which will remain a 10% "rolling" plan.

Peter J Hawley, CEO, President commented," On behalf of management and the Board, we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. With our name change to Fabled Silver Gold Corp. now underway, we believe this reflects our new mandate to focus on high grade silver and gold deposits in Mexico as work begins under my direction."

Officer Appointments

As John Harper is no longer a director of the Company, he has ceased to act as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Chairman"), and therefore lead director David Smalley was appointed in his stead as Chairman by the directors following the AGM. Rodney W. Reum has also resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company ("C.F.O.") and Alnesh Mohan has been appointed as C.F.O. effective immediately. The Company also confirms that John Kowalchuk has left the Company and no longer serves as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Hawley said, "The Company thanks John, John and Rod for their services and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. We also welcome Alnesh as our new C.F.O. and are confident his experience and profile will be a strong asset for the Company going forward."

About Fabled

The Company has an experienced management team, with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metals properties in Mexico with blue sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire the Santa Maria Project from Golden Minerals, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the centre of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world. The Santa Maria property has never been systematically explored.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Hawley, Chief Executive Officer

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledfco.com

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. Chief Executive Officer of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

