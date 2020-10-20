Doubleview Announces $2,274,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, October 20, 2020 - Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSXV:DBG)(OTC PINK:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT: 1D4) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement) of up to 6,060,606 Flow-Through Units at $0.33 per Unit for total proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a flow-through common share and one half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.40 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issue. Doubleview is also announcing the Private Placement of up to 1,245,455 Units at a price of $0.22 per Unit for total proceeds of $274,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.40 per common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for ongoing exploration work on the Hat Project and general working capital purposes.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBG, OTC: DBLVF, FRANKFURT: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

