Benchmark Drills 41.94 Metres of 2.82 g/t Gold Equivalent and Expands Mineralization at the AGB Zone

Edmonton, October 20, 2020 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX : BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce new results from a series of drill holes at the AGB zone where broad zones of mineralization yielded up to 41.94 metres (m) of 1.49 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 106.84 g/t silver or 2.82 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq) in addition to high-grade intervals of 3.80 m of 11.76 g/t gold and 630.61 g/t silver or 19.64 g/t AuEq. Current drilling at the AGB Zone has expanded gold-silver mineralization to the west and shows continuity over a +600 metre strike length. Benchmark's flagship gold-silver project is located in a road accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

AGB Highlights

Drilling continues to intersect strong zones of mineralization along the entire 600 metre strike extent of the AGB zone with these new results highlighting the significant resource building potential of this zone in addition to Cliffs Creek and Dukes Ridge.

New results from the AGB zone include broad bulk-tonnage zones, higher-grade bulk tonnage zones and high-grade zones Table 1, full drill results are included in Table 2.

Table #1: Summary of the various styles of mineralized intercepts

Style of min. Drillhole Int. Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) AuEq (ppm) Broad Bulk Tonnage 20AGBDD004 41.94 1.49 106.84 2.82 20AGBRC002 91.44 0.65 24.69 0.96 20AGBRC003 51.82 1.49 22.01 1.76 High-Grade Bulk-Tonnage 20AGBDD003 14.24 4.15 61.23 4.92 20AGBRC003 15.24 3.84 28.61 4.2 High-Grade 20AGBDD004 3.80 11.76 630.61 19.64 20AGBRC003 1.52 18.4 42.50 18.93 20AGBRC005 1.53 9.04 257.00 12.25

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 gold to silver ratio.

These new results are extending strong, broad zones of mineralization from surface to >270 m vertical depth and continue to validate our drill targeting.

Significant step out drilling targeting the extension of the AGB west zone, >170 metres south of the historic underground workings has intersected broad bulk tonnage mineralization with higher grade zones and appears to be increasing in grade at depth, see Image #2.

To date in 2020 61 holes and 11,863 metres have been completed at AGB and property wide Benchmark has surpassed 66,000 m from 319 holes.

Disclosure of additional results will continue through to January 2021 in support of a new Mineral Resource Estimate.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "AGB results and visuals continue to indicate that the entire AGB area remains open in all directions. The AGB expansion and definition drilling continues to intersect additional mineralization to the west, south and at depth. This area is providing significant gold-silver material at surface and is in-filling previously unknown mineralization within 270 vertical metres of surface. When 2020 drilling is completed at AGB, we anticipate significant gold-silver ounces from surface to depth that will contribute to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate".

Table #2: New drill results from the AGB Zone organized from north to south with reference to Image #1

Drillhole

FROM TO INT. Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) AuEq (ppm) 20AGBRC007

51.82 53.34 1.52 0.67 93.90 1.85 20AGBRC012

227.08 230.12 3.04 1.10 175.10 3.29 20AGBRC008

160.02 167.64 7.62 1.55 44.76 2.11 20AGBRC005

38.10 65.53 27.43 0.85 52.67 1.50

48.77 62.48 13.71 1.58 75.91 2.53 incl 54.86 56.39 1.53 9.04 257.00 12.25

231.65 236.22 4.57 0.63 55.94 1.33 20AGBDD004

55.56 97.5 41.94 1.49 106.84 2.82 incl 55.56 57.7 2.14 5.53 496.40 11.74 incl 90.64 98.5 7.86 6.02 353.44 10.43 incl/or 93.7 97.5 3.80 11.76 630.61 19.64 20AGBDD003

13 27.24 14.24 4.15 61.23 4.92 incl 20 26.74 6.74 8.30 59.30 9.04 20AGBDD002

20.40 24.00 3.60 2.15 27.79 2.50

39.01 51.00 11.99 0.96 111.09 2.35

66.95 67.73 0.78 4.59 374.00 9.27

76.00 93.40 17.40 0.71 71.59 1.61 incl 79.00 82.00 3.00 2.17 233.20 5.08 20AGBDD006

0 23.47 23.47 0.34 46.40 0.92 20AGBDD001

24.36 46.70 22.34 0.76 94.37 1.94 incl 44.48 46.70 2.22 2.32 303.54 6.11

72.68 73.75 1.07 1.80 275.00 5.24 20AGBRC004

70.10 79.25 9.15 1.76 74.10 2.68 incl 73.15 74.68 1.53 3.14 239.00 6.13 20AGBRC001

3.05 4.57 1.52 1.07 8.41 1.17 20AGBRC002

28.96 120.40 91.44 0.65 24.69 0.96

45.72 108.20 62.48 0.79 25.53 1.11

105.16 106.68 1.52 5.38 76.10 6.33 20AGBRC003

96.01 147.83 51.82 1.49 22.01 1.76 incl 103.63 118.87 15.24 3.84 28.61 4.20 incl/or 109.73 111.25 1.52 18.40 42.50 18.93

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 gold to silver ratio.

**Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.

***First interval includes backfill in the UG workings from 37.18-44.48m.

****39.01-51.00m is backfill in the underground workings

Image #1 - AGB Plan map of 2019/20 drilling and image of the AGB zone



To view an enhanced version of Image #1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/66338_2019c5f494d7fbdc_001full.jpg







Image #2 - AGB cross section



To view an enhanced version of Image #2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/66338_2019c5f494d7fbdc_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

