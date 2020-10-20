Manganese X Expedites Drill Program with Additional Drill and Commences Environmental Baseline Study

Montreal, October 20, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF ) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an additional drill rig is now on site and fully operational. This will expedite our drilling program and shorten the timeline for final assay results.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy stated, "We are happy to be working with GHD on initiating our phase 1 environmental work program at Battery Hill. We continue to be forward-looking with respect to the advancement and de-risking of the Battery Hill project as we progress towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). We are accelerating our drilling agenda to take advantage of the higher profile on manganese for EV battery usage. At Tesla's Battery Day in September, Musk said Tesla's next generation EV batteries will contain 1/3 manganese. Being close to the US border gives our manganese property a strategic advantage as Tesla has stated unequivocally their intent to source energy metals from the North American chain."

The company is drilling approximated 25 holes totaling at least 3,400 meters. The intent of the drill program is to significantly expand and upgrade our current classification of mineralization to inferred or higher resource status. The program is focusing on near surface, higher grade areas of the deposit such as the Moody Hill zones. To date, 6 holes have been completed with 2 holes in progress with approximately 1000 metres drilled.

The Company is also pleased to announce that GHD has been engaged to conduct environmental baseline work beginning by early November 2020. Focus will be on compiling an environmental baseline database for the Property including assembly of relevant legislation and environmental data from public and private databases. This initial environmental baseline work will assist in identifying the possible presence of any sensitive flora and fauna, as well as establishing any pre-existing conditions against which changes can be monitored. The environmental baseline will consist of: (i) documentation of existing environmental conditions on the Property, (ii) collection of surface water and watercourse sediments samples on or in close proximity to the Property, as well as (iii) GHD will issue database search requests to the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre for sighting records of rare and endangered flora and fauna within 5 kilometres of the Property and environmentally applicable Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping layers of the Property area from the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources. Further environmental, archaeological, social and community related work will continue under phase 2 programs as the Battery Hill project advances.

About GHD

GHD is one of the world's leading professional services companies operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. GHD provides engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to private and public sector clients. GHD's Fredericton, New Brunswick based office is conveniently located within 120 kilometers of the Battery Hill project area.

For more information, please visit: www.ghd.com.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

