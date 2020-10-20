GT Gold Commences Trading on the OTCQX Market

VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2020 - GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GTT; OTCQX: GTGDF) is pleased to announce that GT Gold common shares will commence trading today in the United States of America (“U.S.A.”) on the OTCQX? Best Market under the symbol "GTGDF". GT Gold has upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink? market.



"We are very pleased to be upgrading to the OTCQX Market,” said Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to expanding our disclosure and visibility to connect with new investors across the U.S.A. and to share GT Gold’s exciting new gold and copper discoveries in Canada.”

Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes as well as current financial disclosures and general information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTGDF/quote.

The OTC Markets Group Inc. is an operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S.A. and global securities. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S.A. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

GT Gold was sponsored for the OTCQX by Securities Law USA, PC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About GT Gold

GT Gold is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically fertile terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, BC, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North. The Company recently released a maiden mineral resource estimate for Saddle North and is currently advancing the project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

For further information, please contact:

GT Gold Corp.

Paul Harbidge

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (236) 427 5744



Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca GT Gold Corp.

Shawn Campbell

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (236) 427 5744



info@gtgoldcorp.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects”, "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.