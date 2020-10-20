African Gold Group Confirms Gold Mineralization in Step Out Drilling Results at New Shear Zone on the Kobada Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial results of the ongoing 10,000 meter Phase 3 drilling program at the Company`s flagship Kobada Gold Project in Southern Mali. Initial drill hole results successfully confirm the gold mineralization at Gosso shear zone and have delineated approximately 750 m of initial strike length. Drilling activity and preliminary results have been promising and are in line with the goals of the Phase 3 drilling program, potentially increasing the resource through strike length extension drilling and increasing conversion of inferred resources to measured and indicated and subsequently into reserves.



Highlights include:

Diamond drilling program at Gosso shear zone shows highly mineralized gold ore body with similar traits to the parallel striking Kobada shear zone (total resource of 2.3 Moz over 4km strike).

Confirmed mineralization at the Gosso shear zone reinforces the prospect of multiple mineralized oxide deposits in the nearby vicinity to the planned production plant.

2.56 g/t Au over 8.3 m, including 6.38 g/t Au over 1 m and 10.4 g/t Au over 1.2 m (G20_PH3A_20)

7.19 g/t Au over 1.3 m, and 1.15g/t Au over 12.5 m (G20_PH3C_16).

Higher grade gold mineralization confirmed down dip to 100 m and open at depth and along strike.



The Gosso shear zone is located approximately 5 km to the east of the highly prolific Kobada shear zone and extends for a length of at least 5 km. The Gosso target has been previously exposed by historical, artisanal mining. Four holes have been completed and were drilled through the saprolite (soft rock) to intersect the abundant auriferous quartz-veins and to intersect the boundary between the saprolite and sulphides at depth.

The results confirm the interpretation that the shear zone at the Gosso target may be mineralized in a similar fashion to the Kobada shear zone. Grab sample results ranging from 0.5 to 4.6 g/t Au tested in Q1-2020 from the Gosso target (see press release from April 30, 2020) have now been confirmed to host structural mineralization of gold both at surface and at depth. A total of 522 m has been drilled at Gosso so far with a confirmed strike length of the shear zone of approximately 750 m trending in a north-north-easterly direction.

“We are very happy to have confirmed the prolific nature of the Gosso shear, an initial strike length of 750 m, which is just the beginning, and its gold mineralisation on surface as well as at depth,” says Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration. “Furthermore, the presence of saprolite down to more than 100 m in depth confirms the characteristics of the Gosso target may be very similar to the Kobada main shear zone with regard to its potential for mining.”

Figure 1: Kobada and Faraba concessions

Phase 3 Drilling Program

In September 2020, the Company commenced a 10,000 m drill program (Phase 3) designed to both increase the resource through strike length extension drilling and upgrade inferred resources to measured and indicated and subsequently into reserves.

The Company is continuing the drilling program at the Kobada Gold Project with a focus on drilling the extension of the main shear zone and infill drilling to upgrade the 575,000 oz inferred resources in oxides to the indicated and measured resource category with a target to reach 1 Moz in total reserves.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, PhD, Pr. Sci. Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, Vice President Exploration of AGG, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and by Mr. Uwe Engelmann (BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA), a director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and a member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

Table 1: Assay results from the mineralized zone

Mineralized Zone Includes BHID Ore Body From To Composite Length (m) Composite Grade (g/t) From To Includes (m) Includes (g/t) G20_PH3A_20 Gosso 18.10 23.30 5.20 1.55 18.10 19.10 1.00 6.38 G20_PH3A_20 Gosso 34.60 37.70 3.10 4.25 36.50 37.70 1.20 10.40 G20_PH3A_23 Gosso 91.00 104.50 13.50 0.50 100.50 102.30 1.80 1.71 G20_PH3A_23 Gosso 115.60 119.70 4.10 0.31 G20_PH3C_16 Gosso 13.00 16.10 3.10 0.71 G20_PH3C_16 Gosso 22.10 23.70 1.60 1.74 22.10 23.70 1.60 1.74 G20_PH3C_16 Gosso 39.00 51.50 12.50 1.15 40.00 41.30 1.30 7.19 G20_PH3C_11 Gosso 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.38 G20_PH3C_11 Gosso 46.30 47.40 1.10 1.64 46.30 47.40 1.10 1.64

Cumulative Mineralization Widths

BHID Cumulative Mineralization Width (m) Mean Grade (g/t) G20_PH3A_20 8.30 2.56 G20_PH3A_23 17.60 0.45 G20_PH3C_16 17.20 1.12 G20_PH3C_11 3.10 0.83

Significant Intersections (above 1 g/t Au)