Commander Completes Airborne Survey on First Loon Gold Project, Pickle Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, October 20, 2020 - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") has completed an 800 line-kilometre airborne Magnetic and EM survey on its First Loon Project in the Pickle Lake Gold Belt of Ontario. The First Loon Property (5,507 ha) (figure 1) is located immediately south and east of the main concentration of past producing mines that include the Pickle Crow, Central Patricia and Dona Lake mines with total reported historical production of 2,300,000 ounces (ref. 2015 Institute on Lake Superior Geology, Fieldtrip Guidebook).

Highlights

5,507 ha land position in Pickle Lake Gold Belt, Ontario

Property covers 27 km trend of iron formations and major structures

800 line-kilometre airborne Magnetic and Electromagnetic (Dighem) survey completed

Geochemical orientation survey completed.

The First Loon property is underlain by the Confederation assemblage (intercalated mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks with iron formation) and the Kaminiskag assemblage (basalts and dacitic to rhyolitic pyroclastic rocks and iron formation). Bedrock exposure in this region is extremely limited and detailed airborne geophysical surveys are required to guide a first pass evaluation of this property. There are at least 20 historical drill holes on the property from previous operators including UMEX, Placer Dome and Kerr Addison. The central axis of the property is cored by an intermediate volcanic package within mafic volcanic rocks which are inter-layered with chert, iron formation, felsic volcanic rocks and pyrite and pyrrhotite lenses. The airborne survey was completed by CGG, a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geophysical capabilities. A total of 800 line-kilometres of survey were flown at 100-meter line spacing covering the entire extent of the property.

Processing of the survey data is expected to complete in the coming months. Magnetic and resistivity products will be utilized to derive a structural and geological interpretation of the property that will guide detailed till sampling in 2021. Concurrent with the survey a geochemical orientation survey was undertaken wherein basal till samples were collected for processing to determine the optimum sampling and analytical protocols for the follow-up program. The property is dominated by extensive and complex till cover.

The Pickle Lake Gold Belt

The Pickle Lake greenstone belt is part of the Uchi Subprovince which is host to many gold occurrences and past and current producers including the Red Lake gold district and its associated gold deposits located some 250 km to the west. The belt comprises supracrustal rocks and internal granitoid plutons surrounded by large granitoid batholiths and is subdivided into assemblages that include the Pickle Crow assemblage, the Kaminiskag assemblage and the Confederation assemblage, each separated by fundamental structures interpreted to be major crustal scale breaks that may control the formation of major gold deposits.

Historically, most of the gold discovered and mined is within the Pickle Lake assemblage and dominantly hosted by iron formations in fold hinges and related shears; however, gold has been observed in other rock types, a setting that remains underexplored. Commander has targeted these underexplored and poorly exposed terranes in the vicinity of known deposits.

Robert Cameron states, "The Pickle Lake gold belt is currently undergoing significant exploration led by First Mining and Australian company Auteco Minerals who are undertaking a 45,000-metre drill program on their neighbouring Pickle Crow project. Commander's First Loon project is a historically underexplored area adjacent to several past producing mines. The recently completed geophysical program is an important first step in evaluating this highly prospective region."

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Cameron, P. Geo.

President and CEO

For further information, please call:

Robert Cameron, President and CEO

Toll Free: 1-800-667-7866

info@commanderresources.com

@CommanderCMD

www.commanderresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



Figure 1 Claim map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4050/66367_94a561686455d906_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66367