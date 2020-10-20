New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Drills 61 Metres of 0.74 g/t Gold Oxide Including 21 Metres at 1.71 g/t and 6.1 Metres of 4.35 g/t Gold Oxide Near Surface at South Mine Fault - Continues to Expand Mineralization at Depth at Bolo

VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2020 - New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV: NGLD) (OTCQB: NPDCF) (FSE: BM5) is pleased to report the following additional analytical results from four reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed at the Company's Bolo Gold-Silver Project. The drill results have intersected significant oxide gold mineralization and expanded gold mineralization to depth. The South Mine Fault Zone remains open and has seven additional expansion drilling holes awaiting laboratory assay results. The Bolo Gold-Silver Project is located in a proven and prolific mining area within Nevada, USA.

All five holes for which assays results have been received to date have encountered significant oxide gold mineralization (Table 1). A total of 12 drill holes totaling 3,523 metres (11,560 feet) have been completed to date during 2020 at the Bolo Gold-Silver Project. The Company expects continued news flow over the coming weeks and months as assay results are received from the lab.

Hole BL20-02 collared near the current southern extent of the South Mine Fault Zone intersected near surface high grade gold values grading 4.35 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 6.1 metres, within a broader zone of mineralization averaging 1.38 g/t Au over 24.28 metres 1 (Figure 1).





(Figure 1). Hole BL20-03 collared within the north-central area of the South Mine Fault Zone area intersected an upper zone returning 0.24 g/t Au over 53.34 metres from surface and a lower zone averaging 0.74 g/t Au over 60.96 metres, including 1.71 g/t Au over 21.34 metres 1 (Figure 2). The hole successfully extended mineralization beneath 2019 drill hole BL19-01 which returned assays of 1.27 g/t Au over 83.8 metres 2 .





(Figure 2). The hole successfully extended mineralization beneath 2019 drill hole BL19-01 which returned assays of 1.27 g/t Au over 83.8 metres . Hole BL20-04 returned 7.62 metres averaging 0.32 g/t Au 1 (Figure 3) and tested beneath 2019 drill hole BL19-02 that returned assays of 1.01 g/t Au over 85.3 metres 2 . The hole deviated steeply downward, likely within a fault zone.





(Figure 3) and tested beneath 2019 drill hole BL19-02 that returned assays of 1.01 g/t Au over 85.3 metres . The hole deviated steeply downward, likely within a fault zone. Hole BL20-05 was designed to test interpreted south plunging continuity of South Mine Fault Zone gold mineralization and returned 0.54 g/t Au over 97.54 metres; including 0.72 g/t Au over 41.14 metres, and 1.52 g/t Au over 7.62 metres1. The hole was lost due to faulted ground conditions and was still in mineralization averaging 0.84 g/t Au over 9.14 metres to a depth 176.78 metres1 (Figure 4). BL20-05 was drilled beneath 2019 drill hole BL19-06 that returned a modest mineralized intercept of 0.61 g/t Au over 16.8 metres3.

The fact that the strength of mineralization is improving at depth on the BL19-06 / BL20-05 section is interpreted to reinforce New Placer Dome's geological model of south plunging continuity of gold mineralization at the South Mine Fault Zone.

Kris Raffle, P.Geo., and a director of the New Placer Dome comments, "With the release of these four additional RC drill holes we continue to expand the footprint of South Mine Fault Zone gold mineralization. Hole BL20-05, which demonstrates stronger mineralization at depth than intersected near surface by New Placer Dome during its 2019 drill campaign, reinforces opportunities for continued expansion of this developing Carlin-style oxide gold target."

RC drilling at Bolo defines a 1.2 kilometer north-south trending corridor of gold-silver mineralization containing the South Mine Fault Zone, Uncle Sam, and Northeast Extension zones. Gold mineralization at Bolo exhibits characteristics of classic Carlin-type mineralization, including strong subvertical structural control in addition to evidence of gold mineralization extending laterally at low angles within favorable silty carbonate units. The relatively untested 500 m strike length of the South Mine Fault-Uncle Sam segment is particularly prospective and is the focus of New Placer Dome's 2020 exploration program designed to delineate these compelling structural and stratigraphic gold targets.

Table 1. 2020 Bolo Gold-Silver Project RC Drilling - Significant Results

Hole ID Released From To Interval

(m)1 Au (g/t)*

0.2 cut-off CN Soluble Au

Recovery (%) (dip/azimuth) (m) (m) BL20-01 16-Sept-2020 112.78 150.88 38.1 1.08 79 (-63/266) including 137.16 149.35 12.19 1.79 75 and 170.69 178.31 7.62 0.68 57 BL20-02 Current News

Release 13.72 38.1 24.38 1.38 85 (-60/316) including 21.34 27.43 6.1 4.35 81 BL20-03 0 53.34 53.34 0.24 80 (-65/273) including 0 12.19 12.19 0.61 80 and 71.63 132.59 60.96 0.74 74 including 71.63 92.96 21.34 1.71 79 BL20-04 82.3 89.92 7.62 0.32 84 (-75/270) BL20-05 79.25 176.78 97.54 0.54 66 (-50/270) including 79.25 86.87 7.62 1.52 83 including 100.58 141.73 41.15 0.72 76 including 167.64 176.78 9.14 0.84 31



*Intervals may include a small percentage of internal dilution up to 7.5 metres estimated true width below 0.1 g/t Au

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global (ALS), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of New Placer Dome and the QP. RC drill samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250 gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish 30 gram fire-assay (FA) analysis, in addition to 48 element ICP-MS geochemistry. For any samples assaying over 0.1 ppm gold an additional 30 gram cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS.

New Placer Dome follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Bolo Gold-Silver Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. New Placer Dome detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. New Placer Dome is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)4. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also holds an option to acquire 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Bolo Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB and a Director of New Placer Dome, and Christopher Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC) Project Geologist of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, both "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Max Sali"

Max Sali, Chief Executive Officer

