Skeena Intersects 7.83 g/t AuEq over 42.59 m in 21C Zone Infill Drilling at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, October 20, 2020 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 combined campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Phase 2 drilling continues with nine drill rigs currently active with more planned to be added shortly. The Phase 2 infill program is focused on Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") resource category conversions for the open-pit constrained resources. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek 21C Zone Drilling - Highlights:

7.19 g/t Au and 665 g/t Ag (16.05 g/t AuEq) over 14.45 m (SK-20-331)

5.59 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag (5.66 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m (SK-20-341)

6.88 g/t Au and 71 g/t Ag (7.83 g/t AuEq) over 42.59 m (SK-20-364)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

21C Zone Infill Drilling Intersects Substantial Silver Mineralization in Contact Mudstone

The Phase 1 infill drill campaign is reducing the drill spacing and upgrading the confidence of Inferred resources in a portion of the 21C Zone. Phase 1 drillhole SK-20-331 intersected significant and previously unknown high-grade Ag mineralization hosted within the Contact Mudstones. The intercept averaged 7.19 g/t Au and 665 g/t Ag (16.05 g/t AuEq) over 14.45 m, however there is significant high-grade within this zone (Table 1). This intercept is closely flanked by historical drill holes 6717 and C001053, but these intersected markedly lower grades averaging 1.13 g/t AuEq over 8.69 m and 1.69 g/t AuEq over 12.78 m respectively (see section 10480 below).

Table 1: DDH SK-20-331 - 21C Zone Detailed Au-Ag Results

DDH SK-20-331 From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Total mineralized Intercept 164.90 179.35 14.45 7.19 665 16.05 including: 165.85 166.55 0.70 20.40 2530 54.13 and: 166.55 167.00 0.45 4.44 1765 27.97 and: 167.00 167.50 0.50 3.25 1540 23.78 and: 167.50 168.00 0.50 4.84 1835 29.31 and: 168.00 168.50 0.50 4.64 1980 31.04 and: 168.50 169.00 0.50 4.48 1215 20.68 and: 169.00 169.50 0.50 1.13 915 13.33 and: 169.50 170.00 0.50 17.20 2900 55.87 and: 170.00 171.30 1.30 43.10 966 55.98 and: 172.80 173.70 0.90 6.89 356 11.64

In addition to the above results, SK-20-331 also encountered better than expected grades stratigraphically above the historically important Contact Mudstone (8.18 g/t Au and 117 g/t Ag (9.73 g/t AuEq) over 4.25 m) compared to the surrounding historical drill holes. Historical surface hole C001053, which originally informed the 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), intersected 2.68 g/t AuEq over 3.16 m. These recent results highlight the potential remaining throughout the Eskay Creek project.

The recently completed Phase 1 portion of the infill drilling campaign at Eskay Creek continues to demonstrate the predictability of the Company's 2019 MRE, which was largely informed by historical drilling results. As well, recent drill intercepts of grades and widths in the 21C Zone continue to correlate very well with the modelled Inferred mineralization (see section 10410 below).

Annual and Special General Meeting Results

Skeena is also pleased to announce that all resolutions presented to shareholders were passed at the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting held on October 15, 2020.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior mining company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Colin Russell, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Table 2: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Zone SK-20-331 153.00 157.25 4.25 8.18 117 9.73 21C INCLUDING 153.95 155.35 1.40 8.54 328 12.91 21C AND 155.35 155.85 0.50 35.50 40 36.03 21C SK-20-331 164.90 179.35 14.45 7.19 665 16.05 21C INCLUDING 165.85 166.55 0.70 20.40 2530 54.13 21C AND 166.55 167.00 0.45 4.44 1765 27.97 21C AND 167.00 167.50 0.50 3.25 1540 23.78 21C AND 167.50 168.00 0.50 4.84 1835 29.31 21C AND 168.00 168.50 0.50 4.64 1980 31.04 21C AND 168.50 169.00 0.50 4.48 1215 20.68 21C AND 169.00 169.50 0.50 1.13 915 13.33 21C AND 169.50 170.00 0.50 17.20 2900 55.87 21C AND 170.00 171.30 1.30 43.10 966 55.98 21C AND 172.80 173.70 0.90 6.89 356 11.64 21C SK-20-331 193.80 210.75 16.95 2.74 10 2.87 21C INCLUDING 195.30 196.30 1.00 10.90 5 10.97 21C AND 196.30 197.00 0.70 18.15 9 18.27 21C SK-20-331 213.45 227.30 13.85 3.43 14 3.62 21C INCLUDING 222.80 224.30 1.50 10.25 36 10.73 21C SK-20-332 PENDING 21C SK-20-333 PENDING 21C SK-20-334 PENDING 21C SK-20-335 226.00 233.05 7.05 1.72 5 1.79 21C SK-20-336 132.60 136.16 3.56 0.67 89 1.86 21C SK-20-336 148.00 155.00 7.00 1.15 7 1.23 21C SK-20-336 162.00 166.00 4.00 1.60 10 1.74 21C SK-20-336 173.00 187.50 14.50 3.96 8 4.07 21C INCLUDING 173.00 174.45 1.45 18.80 5 18.87 21C AND 163.79 164.29 0.50 13.70 20 13.97 21C SK-20-337 181.80 195.00 13.20 2.06 10 2.19 21C SK-20-338 184.75 197.00 12.25 3.07 14 3.26 21C INCLUDING 188.89 189.50 0.61 19.40 6 19.48 21C SK-20-339 195.00 208.50 13.50 3.10 5 3.17 21C SK-20-340 186.60 194.70 8.10 1.89 18 2.12 21C SK-20-341 186.50 212.00 25.50 5.59 5 5.66 21C INCLUDING 186.50 187.65 1.15 49.20 10 49.33 21C AND 187.65 188.50 0.85 17.00 <5 17.00 21C SK-20-342 194.00 208.00 14.00 3.18 30 3.58 21C INCLUDING 196.06 197.50 1.44 13.70 233 16.81 21C SK-20-343 185.50 196.00 10.50 1.59 8 1.70 21C SK-20-344 189.00 205.50 16.50 1.70 7 1.80 21C SK-20-345 170.38 174.50 4.12 2.68 5 2.74 21C SK-20-345 197.00 215.00 18.00 1.57 8 1.67 21C SK-20-346 PENDING 21C SK-20-347 PENDING 21C SK-20-348 138.25 160.00 21.75 1.35 32 1.78 21C SK-20-349 144.30 169.90 25.60 1.91 42 2.47 21C SK-20-350 146.50 163.50 17.00 1.55 20 1.81 21C INCLUDING 153.05 154.05 1.00 10.05 29 10.44 21C SK-20-351 89.20 90.40 1.20 2.65 8 2.76 21C SK-20-351 93.00 107.36 14.36 1.92 7 2.01 21C SK-20-351 136.88 156.00 19.12 3.37 26 3.71 21C INCLUDING 144.00 145.00 1.00 11.30 <5 11.30 21C AND 145.00 146.00 1.00 13.70 <5 13.70 21C SK-20-352 PENDING 21C SK-20-353 PENDING 21C SK-20-354 PENDING 21C SK-20-355 PENDING 21C SK-20-356 PENDING 21C SK-20-357 PENDING 21C SK-20-358 PENDING 21C SK-20-359 PENDING 21C SK-20-360 145.60 150.50 4.90 1.14 12 1.31 21C SK-20-360 168.00 193.50 25.50 2.44 28 2.82 21C INCLUDING 168.75 169.50 0.75 12.90 27 13.26 21C AND 169.50 170.25 0.75 10.25 55 10.98 21C SK-20-360 196.50 217.50 21.00 1.40 6 1.48 21C SK-20-361 84.90 101.50 16.60 1.47 13 1.65 21C SK-20-361 141.59 146.50 4.91 1.74 51 2.42 21C SK-20-362 144.70 153.00 8.30 2.24 483 8.68 21C INCLUDING 146.00 147.50 1.50 3.95 1160 19.42 21C AND 147.50 149.00 1.50 1.31 665 10.18 21C SK-20-362 163.50 200.50 37.00 1.84 17 2.06 21C SK-20-362 206.50 214.08 7.58 1.19 5 1.25 21C SK-20-363 ABANDONED 21C SK-20-364 145.67 149.50 3.83 1.84 603 9.88 21C INCLUDING 145.67 146.50 0.83 1.62 838 12.79 21C AND 146.50 147.50 1.00 1.99 832 13.08 21C AND 147.50 148.35 0.85 3.42 888 15.26 21C SK-20-364 153.10 161.50 8.40 1.86 41 2.41 21C SK-20-364 164.91 207.50 42.59 6.88 71 7.83 21C INCLUDING 164.91 165.50 0.59 5.94 375 10.94 21C AND 165.50 166.00 0.50 21.00 439 26.85 21C AND 171.44 172.10 0.66 88.40 414 93.92 21C AND 172.10 173.00 0.90 16.10 817 26.99 21C AND 173.00 173.60 0.60 12.65 99 13.97 21C AND 174.28 175.20 0.92 21.50 277 25.19 21C AND 175.20 176.50 1.30 18.45 246 21.73 21C AND 176.50 176.87 0.37 127.50 341 132.05 21C AND 176.87 178.11 1.24 41.10 65 41.97 21C

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites were constrained by geological considerations. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 3: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) DDH Angle

(°) SK-20-331 9776.0 10538.0 971.2 240.0 186.1 -69.9 SK-20-335 9776.0 10538.0 970.7 240.0 200.1 -77.3 SK-20-336 9787.0 10602.0 943.1 190.0 109.5 -70.2 SK-20-337 9780.0 10545.0 970.5 210.0 100.2 -65.2 SK-20-338 9780.0 10544.0 968.9 215.0 100.3 -69.1 SK-20-339 9780.0 10544.0 969.0 227.0 100.0 -73.0 SK-20-340 9780.0 10544.0 968.9 210.0 109.2 -66.8 SK-20-341 9780.0 10544.0 969.9 220.0 109.0 -71.1 SK-20-342 9780.0 10544.0 969.5 213.0 91.0 -71.0 SK-20-343 9780.0 10544.0 968.6 210.0 82.3 -65.0 SK-20-344 9780.0 10544.0 968.0 215.0 82.0 -69.0 SK-20-345 9780.0 10544.0 969.1 215.0 82.0 -73.0 SK-20-348 9773.0 10605.0 941.8 182.0 112.1 -68.0 SK-20-349 9773.0 10605.0 942.7 173.0 112.1 -73.0 SK-20-350 9773.0 10605.0 942.4 175.0 99.9 -70.4 SK-20-351 9713.0 10627.0 920.2 156.0 114.0 -73.0 SK-20-360 9700.0 10423.0 963.8 225.0 96.5 -66.0 SK-20-361 9713.0 10627.0 919.4 155.0 104.1 -81.2 SK-20-362 9700.0 10423.0 963.6 220.0 94.0 -62.0 SK-20-363 9700.0 10423.0 961.8 35.0 95.9 -59.0 SK-20-364 9700.0 10423.0 961.8 220.0 96.1 -59.0

