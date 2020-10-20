Northern Vertex Mining Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2020 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE I OTC – Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF), based in Vancouver, focused on low cost gold and silver production at its Moss Mine in NW Arizona, today announced that Ken Berry, CEO & President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 22nd.

DATE: October 22, 2020

TIME: 12:30 - 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Achieved record production of 14,673 gold equivalent ounces and revenue of $27 million during previous quarter;

60,000 foot exploration drill program underway at Moss Mine. Results to date, returned several high-grade gold intervals located adjacent to the current mining operations highlighted by 21.8 gpt gold & 211.48 gpt silver over 6.1 meters, including 69.3 gpt (2.02 oz) gold & 716 gpt silver over 1.5 meters;

Completed construction of powerline at Moss gold mine resulting in significant cost savings including environmental benefits;

Optimization initiatives currently being carried out at the Moss Mine to increase gold production and reduce operational costs

$12.1 million cash on hand at September 30, 2020

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

[Northern Vertex Mining Corp. owns and operates the Moss Mine, currently the largest pure gold and silver mine in Arizona. Focused on low cost gold and silver production, the Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer.]

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northern-vertex-mining-corp-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-october-22nd-301155626.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com