Azincourt Energy Names Trevor Perkins Exploration Manager

VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2020 - Azincourt Energy Corp. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce it has retained C. Trevor Perkins in the role of Exploration Manager. Mr. Perkins is a Professional Geologist with wide-ranging experience in planning and executing mineral exploration programs and managing exploration teams. He brings a proven track record of discovery and results from a successful 25-year career in mineral exploration in some of the world’s most prolific mining regions.



For the past five years Mr. Perkins held the title of Exploration Manage for UEX Corporation, responsible for overseeing exploration in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. As a Qualified Person for UEX’s uranium and cobalt projects, he was responsible for several 43-101 technical reports and resource estimates for both the Christie Lake and West Bear Projects. In addition, he managed the team that made the Ōrora Uranium Deposit discovery 2017.

Mr. Perkins was also Senior Geoscientist with Rio Tinto and spent a decade with Cameco Corporation. At Cameco he served as Vice President, Exploration for Cameco Mongolia, District Geologist for Europe and Asia, Senior Project Geologist for Arnhem Land in Australia, and a Project Geologist for Cameco’s Athabasca projects. As Project Geologist for the McArthur River project, he lead the team that discovered the McArthur River North Extension zones (110Mlb U3O8) and as Senior Project Geologist based in Darwin, Australia, he led the team that discovered the Angulari Uranium Deposit (20Mlb U3O8).

“We’re extremely pleased to add Trevor to the team, he will have an immediate impact on our operational plans,” said CEO, Alex Klenman. “His resume is impressive, particularly in the uranium space. He has been directly involved in significant discoveries, and has vital, relevant, project management experience on a large scale. As we enter the next phase of exploration at East Preston, we’re confident Trevor’s experience and expertise will aid us in vectoring towards meaningful discovery,” continued Mr. Klenman.

“I am exited to be joining the Azincourt Energy team,” said Mr. Perkins. “The East Preston project has many promising targets and has the right geological setting to host basement uranium deposits. I look forward to adding value to the East Preston Property and our portfolio of projects,” continued Mr. Perkins.

Mr. Perkins will immediately begin overseeing the scheduled follow up geophysics program at East Preston and he will begin preparation work for winter 2020-21 drill plans. Details on upcoming work programs will be made available in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4232b449-ec33-4521-a95b-a69a5be5bb7e

About East Preston

Azincourt is currently earning towards 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston project as part of a joint venture agreement with Skyharbour Resources (TSX.V: SYH), and Dixie Gold Inc (TSX.V: DG) (Figure 2: Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada). Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The three distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The East Preston Project has multiple long linear conductors with flexural changes in orientation and offset breaks in the vicinity of interpreted fault lineaments – classic targets for basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. These are not just simple basement conductors; they are clearly upgraded/enhanced prospectivity targets because of the structural complexity.

The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen’s Arrow deposit and Cameco’s Eagle Point mine. East Preston is near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin, where targets are in a near surface environment without Athabasca sandstone cover – therefore they are relatively shallow targets but can have great depth extent when discovered. The project ground is located along a parallel conductive trend between the PLS-Arrow trend and Cameco’s Centennial deposit (Virgin River-Dufferin Lake trend).

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Azincourt Energy Corp.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”, including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Tel: 604-638-8063

info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.

1430 – 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6

www.azincourtenergy.com