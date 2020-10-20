EnGold Drilling Underway at Newly Identified Gold Target at Lac La Hache

Assays Pending from New Extensions to G1 Copper

Vancouver, October 20, 2020 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that drilling is underway to test a new gold bearing structure on its 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of south-central BC. The Road Gold Zone is a 60 metre wide structure defined by mineralized quartz veins and fracturing within strongly altered monzonite, along a magnetic low that extends for more than 1,600 metres. B-soils here assayed up to 325 parts per billion (ppb) gold and 0.39 % copper. Bedrock grab samples assaying up to 2.5 grams per tonne (gpt) gold, 1.2 % Cu and 1.9 gpt silver have been collected from a 30 m wide portion of the zone. At the G1 Zone (copper-magnetite-gold-silver), assays are pending from recently completed holes G20-49 through G20-51, which have extended mineralization more than 100 metres to the southeast.

The Road Gold Zone was recently discovered during follow-up to the strong gold and copper B-soil values obtained last year. It lies along a very well-defined 1,600 m long ground magnetic low that strikes 020 degrees, extending from the Ann North Zone to the Jodie showing, located 300 m to the south of Road Zone (see attached map image). At Jodie, B-soils up to 662 ppb gold led to discovery of visible gold in quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite fractures within potassically altered monzonite that assayed 2.83 and 4.8 gpt gold.

Nine bedrock grab samples collected from a 30 m section across the Road Zone average 1.3 gpt gold, ranging up to 2.5 gpt gold. One sample assayed 1.9 gpt gold, 1.8 % Cu and 2.1 gpt silver. Drilling is underway to test the width and grades of the structure.

"The Road Gold/Jodie area has many characteristics in common with the Aurizon South Gold Deposit, with potential for larger width on surface and even longer strike length," said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives. "The Aurizon South structure is also magnetically low and strikes 020 degrees, so we see this as a compelling target."

At G1 Zone, three vertical 50 m step-out holes have now been completed to the southeast. These have encountered extensions of the semi-massive, carbonate replacement copper-magnetite typical of the main zone, but with additional lower-grade intervals starting higher up in the holes and extending downwards for more than 100 m true width. Marker horizons within the sub-horizontal host strata appear to deepen toward the southeast towards DDH 18-42, where 58 m grading 0.47 % copper included narrow semi-massive intervals within porphyry-style alteration containing disseminated chalcopyrite. Assays are pending for all three holes.

"Drilling at G1 this Fall has demonstrated the potential to extend the zone in all directions," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "Several other geophysical (magnetic and gravity) anomalies within our 10 km mineralized corridor are very similar to those at G1 and remain completely untested."

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2268/66368_a86d5c0814489b45_002full.jpg

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

