Mining Contractor Site Visit for Planned Bulk Sample

Vancouver, October 20, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces the completion of a site visit by an independent mining contractor that was engaged to review the existing infrastructure at the historic Engineer Gold mine and to provide recommendations regarding ore excavation and extraction of a planned bulk sample from the historic workings of the high-grade Engineer Mine, which produced 18,000 oz gold at an average grade of 39 grams per tonne.

The focus of the site visit was to provide:

- General plan and scope for the potential future extraction of mineralized rock via the existing mine workings - Feasibility for establishing a new muck handling system from the existing internal shaft working and muck haul via 5 Level rail haulage equipment - High level breakdowns (by levels and areas) requiring work to establish the infrastructure necessary to enable the safe and cost-effective mineral extraction from the existing 6 Level and lower levels to be developed in the future.

Upon receiving all necessary approvals, the anticipated bulk sample will be extracted based on the following assumptions:

- The proposed mining method will be shrink-stope mining with ore chutes - Hand-held drills will be utilized to ensure the optimal stoping width and minimal dilution focusing strictly on the ore vein with a minimum width of approximately 1 meter - Estimated ore haulage to be 30 to 40 tons daily delivered to truck dump at portal

Company President Andrew H. Rees commented "Engineer's board of directors and management team are encouraged with the results of this independent site visit and review, that had the objective of evaluating the current infrastructure at the Engineer Mine and technical aspects with respect to initiating anticipated bulk sample operations. The Company is working towards acquiring all necessary regulatory approvals to allow for a bulk sample to commence in 2021."

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%- owned, historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. The Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) property is located within the Atlin gold camp which is known as the second largest gold producing area in British Columbia (Ash, 2001). Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets including Wann River to the southwest, and TAG and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.

Jean Pautler, P. Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person under NI 43-101 with respect to all technical disclosure relating to the Property.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. Corporate Inquiries: "Andrew H. Rees" Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739 Mr. Andrew H. Rees Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

