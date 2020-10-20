Satori Resources Expands Field Program at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Toronto, October 20, 2020 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that as a prelude to a more comprehensive drilling campaign, a fall ground reconnaissance program has been underway on Satori's 100% owned Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project in Flin Flon, Manitoba. Given the number of untested targets on the property that are outside of the deposit area, the program sets the stage to accelerate 2021 exploration activities designed to better understand the potential for multiple new discoveries.

The program, which also includes mapping and channel sampling activities that are underway within the vicinity of the resource area, has been further expanded to provide the specific geological data necessary to complete the analyses of the comprehensive geophysical compilation announced on August 31, 2020.

Details and analyses of the current ground exploration and reconnaissance program will be announced as they become available.

Photos from the current field program and channel sampling are shown on the figures below.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/66421_Figure%201.jpg





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/66421_Figure%202%20channel%20sampling.jpg

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

