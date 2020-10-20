Redstar Gold Corp. Unga Project Unaffected by Earthquake near Aleutian Islands

Vancouver, October 20, 2020 - Redstar Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC), (OTC:RGCTF), (FRA:RGG) ("Redstar" or the "Company") confirms reports of an earthquake, located 91 kilometers south east of Sand Point, yesterday afternoon. Along with the earthquake, which is reported to have been 7.5 on the Richter scale, Tsunami warnings were issued. The Tsunami was negligible at Sand Point and Unga with a sea swell of approximately 60cm was noted at Sand Point.

Emergency procedures were quickly followed by the Redstar Gold Exploration team on Unga Island who immediately sought higher ground. The earthquake was felt at site, but no injuries or damage was noted, and exploration activities have resumed today.

The exploration program on Unga Island is progressing on plan. There are three rigs currently operating at three sites, SH-1, Apollo-Sitka and Aquila. The objective is complete 6,500m to 8,000m by the end of the program in November.

Contact Information

Charles Funk

Chief Executive Officer

Redstar Gold Corp.

Email: charles.funk@redstargold.com

About RedStar Gold Corp.

Redstar is a well-financed junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-grade projects in Alaska and Mexico. The company's flagship asset is the 100% controlled Unga Gold Project on Unga and Popof Islands in Alaska. The project hosts an intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold deposit, located within the district-scale property that encompasses 240km2 across the two islands. Additional targets on the property include porphyry, high sulphidation and intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins. On Unga Island, priority targets include: the SH-1 and Aquila high-grade gold zones, both on the Shumagin Trend, the former Apollo-Sitka mine, which was Alaska's first underground gold mine and the Zachary Bay porphyry gold-copper district. The gold mineralization at the Centennial Zone is located on neighbouring Popof Island, within four kilometres of infrastructure and services at Sand Point.

In Mexico, the company owns 100% of three early stage epithermal projects in Sonora that are highly prospective for gold and silver. Cumaro forms part of the El Picacho district, while the Oso Negro and La Lola projects are also prospective for epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

